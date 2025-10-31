Stephen A. Smith, ESPN's Most Expensive Idiot, Immediately Calls The Dolphins Racist For Firing Their Black GM

ESPN and Stephen A. Smith were foaming at the mouth over this one

I don't know what's in the water at ESPN this week, but those insufferable Libs have turned up the HEAT on the racism accusations.

Frankly, I didn't think it was possible for the talking-heads in Bristol to get more race-baitey. They've done a bang-up job over the years as is.

But credit where it's due – Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark have checked those boxes like absolute vets over the past 48 hours.

Who had 20 minutes on their Bingo cards? Anyone? Twenty minutes was all it took for Stephen A. Smith to accuse the Miami Dolphins of being RACIST for firing GM Chris Grier Friday morning.

Of course, most of you couldn't watch it because YouTube TV and ESPN are bickering like a married couple at the moment. For those who missed it, here's 2028 presidential hopeful Stephen A. Smith reclaiming the title of "ESPN's Biggest Idiot."

Enjoy!

What a run for ESPN

I mean, it's just incredible. No joke. Mere minutes before this clip dropped, there was an ongoing message on the OutKick slack channel asking how long it would take for someone at ESPN to cry racism over the Dolphins firing Grier.

Kudos to Stephen A. Smith – he defied all the odds and somehow came in UNDER all of our predictions. Next-level stuff. Bravo.

He's just so stupid. It's honestly incredible at this point. A wise man once told me that, the older you get, the more you realize how stupid (not the word he used) everyone else is around you, and he was 100% right. Stephen A. Smith makes millions and millions and millions of dollars each year to spew crap like this on a weekly basis.

Don't forget, this is the buffoon who last week blamed Donald Trump for the NBA's gambling scandal. Earlier this week, Ryan Clark somehow weaved Charlie Kirk into a discussion about LSU football.

Everyone is bitching and moaning about YouTube TV dropping ESPN today. My question? WHY? Why in the hell would you want to pay for THIS? Come on. There are so many better options.

Chris Grier was fired because he's been with the organization for 20 years, and they have as many playoff wins as I do.

Chris Grier was fired because he's been the GM for a decade, and they have as many playoff wins as I do.

Chris Grier was fired because he was put in charge of a rebuild six years ago, and the Miami Dolphins have as many playoff wins as I do.

Chris Grier was fired because he threw together the worst roster in the NFL over the offseason, and had to do so because he foolishly gave Tua Tagovailoa a massive contract extension last summer even though he didn't have to. The franchise, which he was put in charge of a decade ago, is now hamstrung for at least the next year, if not more.

Chris Grier was fired because he was handed the keys to a Lambo back in 2020, and drove it straight into a ditch along Sawgrass Expressway.

Mike McDaniel will be fired in the coming months. Don't worry, Stephen A. If Stephen Ross could, I promise you he'd fire Tua, too. This was the first domino to fall. It has nothing to do with race, you idiot. It has to do with a decade of absolute incompetence, and a roster build that looked like something my toddler would throw together.

And by the way, Stephen A. Mike McDaniel is half-black, you moron. Remember when the mainstream media shoved that story down our throats four years ago? Tua is Samoan. There isn't even a full-on white dude to be fired here! Who do you want them to go after? The punter? He's the only one doing a good job this year!

What a week for ESPN. What a run. What a heater.

It's amazing.