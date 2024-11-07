Steph Curry Weighs In On Kamala Harris' Missed Shot At Presidency: 'Fair' Fight

Stephen Curry was shooting from wayyy deep when he endorsed Kamala Harris for president over Donald Trump.

A candidate whose policies and messaging were unclear failed to capture the nation's attention, resulting in Trump's remarkable win in the 2024 election.

After his 118-112 win over the Boston Celtics, Curry, who endorsed Harris alongside Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, was asked for his thoughts on Kamala's royal flop at the ballot box.

For someone whose message was to vote for Kamala to protect women's rights, Curry did not seem bothered that Trump won.

Without a DNC paycheck waved in front of his face, Curry sounded like a normal voter.

"I supported her and the DNC. It's a fair election," Curry said in the locker room after the game (via Esteban Bustillos, GHB News).

Curry, mirroring the sentiments of Trump supporter and NFL player Nick Bosa, stated that the nation spoke with their vote on Tuesday night and it was time to accept the results of a fair election.

"It's a situation where Trump won. Congratulate them on a hard-fought campaign. The whole part about how this country's supposed to work is everybody supporting each other and coming with the right intentions to lead the country in the right direction. That's my hope. I don't hold any resentment or ill will. You want these next four years to go great for everybody. We want accountability on that front too."

Despite Kamala's array of celebrity endorsements, the current Vice President has been unable to persuade most Americans to vote for her, highlighting that Trump did a better job appealing to the average American.

At the DNC, Curry passionately advocated for Kamala Harris' record over Trump's. "Knowing Kamala and having been around here I understand she's qualified for this job," Curry said at the Democratic National Convention.

A culture shift was on the way for some time.

Even Warriors coach Steve Kerr took a milder approach to Trump's win after seeing the red wave on Tuesday. Kerr continued to criticize Trump over past election denial narratives, but even the coach had to admit it was a landslide victory for the Republican candidate.

Not everyone in the NBA showed concern for Kamala. Washington Wizards guard Kyle Kuzma celebrated Donald Trump's victory early Wednesday with a cryptic yet bragging post about his return to power.

Curry, LeBron James, and other NBA stars put it all out there for Kamala. And Harris air-balled her shot at winning the presidency.

