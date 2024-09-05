Steph Curry: I'm Voting For Kamala Based On Her Women's Rights Policies

The pandering out of Steph Curry was at an all-time high this week when he joined CNBC at the New York Stock Exchange where he explained why he's endorsing Kamala Harris.

The same guy who, in 2023, wrote a letter to his town to object to low-income housing in his Atherton neighborhood where women of lesser means could've purchased homes and lived a decent life, now says he's all for Kamala Harris based on her women's rights policies.

Let's face it, Steph is all for those policies if they include zero affordable housing behind his multi-million dollar compound where surely he has maids cleaning the place, but the minute they try to rent a condo behind his house, that's a no-go.

"I just know from…especially…women's rights, and thinking about, you know, what's at stake with this election and understanding we need to be in a position where women have the right to choose what's right for them. That's at the top of the list for me," Curry stumbled when asked by a CNBC anchor what his number one issue is in the upcoming election.

"I have amazing women in my life who've been a huge inspiration to me. Knowing Kamala and having been around here I understand she's qualified for this job. She's representing what it is to be a great leader and being a decent human being in terms of representing our country the right way," Curry added.

Ah, yes, standing up for women and being decent human beings.

The Currys have a history of hitting all the keywords when they endorse politicians. In 2020, Steph's wife, Ayesha made sure to tell everyone about standing up to "racial inequality" and "social injustices" while endorsing Joe Biden.

Three years later, she stood up for social injustices by telling the poor to go find a new place to live, they're not living behind her mansion.

In March, Steph Curry told CBS that he wasn't ruling out a future in politics.

"I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good," the guard who just signed a $62.9 million contract to stay with the Golden State Warriors said at the time.

Steph Curry thinks Kamala Harris is strong on women's rights while Kamala's crew cannot define what a woman is

In a July editorial for Newsweek, Heidi Overton from the Center for a Healthy America, America First Policy Institute made it clear why a Harris presidency would actually put women and girls "at risk."

"There is one important reason voters can't trust Harris to commit to women's health: her party won't even define what a woman is," Overton wrote.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wouldn't define it when she was asked by Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn to define "woman," Overton adds.

This is the same administration that uses "birthing people" in official White House correspondence.

Last year, the White House took a few days to condemn a transG biological man who flashed breast implants while at a White House lawn event.

Lunatics running around with breast implants acting like idiots. Dudes with dongs destroying women in sports. The inability to define what a woman is.

Steph Curry is endorsing all of it until it comes home to roost, and then you can bet your bottom dollar Steph, Ayesha and their PR managers will pen a new letter to protect their precious lives.