Nick Bosa Has Zero Regrets About Wearing MAGA Hat, Trump Support: 'The Nation Spoke'

A nation spoke, and Donald Trump won.

Trump has been considered a pariah by the media. As a result, people who connect with his policies or conservative views (at least a lot of them) opted to do so behind closed doors.

These past eight years, the 'rules' pushed on the American public were simple (yet so unfair): support Trump and get mocked.

If you are a public figure, the backlash is even worse.

However, one major NFL star who chose to take a stand at the ideal moment was San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, who flaunted a Make America Great Again hat after beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

Bosa did it on a national platform with an understanding that the NFL could drop the hammer on him and that the media would be all over him ... like tears on a Democrat's face Wednesday morning.

But Bosa had no regrets about his public stance, most notably in the aftermath of Trump's landslide win over Kamala Harris.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday and touching on the election results, Bosa, 27, proudly stood on his MAGA hat moment, basking in the sweet taste of victory.

"It was fun. It was a good time. I stayed up," Bosa said, concerning the Trump buzz.

Not only did Bosa get to flaunt the candidate he wanted rather than the one the media picked for him, but he may have done so without being disciplined by the NFL.

When asked if he had heard from the league offices about a potential fine for wearing his MAGA hat in Week 8, Bosa replied that he had not, but even if he did, the moment was "well worth it."

"I haven’t gotten one yet. But if it comes, it comes," Bosa shared.

As OutKick founder Clay Travis noted in the aftermath of Bosa's MAGA moment, Trump supporters were at the center of a "vibe shift."

READ: Randi Mahomes, Mother Of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Proudly Endorses Donald Trump Ahead of MNF Showdown

They no longer chose to hide from the media but embraced the criticism, knowing the nation's future was at stake.

Even across the aisle from Bosa over at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi Mahomes, proudly wore her MAGA hat at Monday night's primetime game against the Buccaneers. And with Taylor Swift, the rabid cat lady and Kamala supporter, in attendance.

Like Randi and Nick Bosa, Americans understood that the time to speak up was now ... either a moment to promote Trump as the proper solution to the nation's fast decline or return to being under the foot of the media out of an abundance of fear.

Well, the nation spoke, said Bosa. And Trump was their answer.

Bosa said, "I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change. Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got."

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com