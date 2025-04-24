Steelers Pass On Shedeur Sanders And That Raises Tough Questions For The Team And Quarterback

The tipping point for Shedeur Sanders was always going to be dependent on what the Pittsburgh Steelers did with the No. 21 pick in the NFL draft.

Well, the tipping point came and went and Sanders was not selected by the Steelers.

The Steelers instead selected defensive lineman Derrick Harmon of Oregon.

INDIANAPOLIS - Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (DL15) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 27, 2025. Photo: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Steelers Help Defensive Line

Harmon is a legitimate pick. He was easily a value pick at No. 21.

But it was something as the networks showed Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on the phone and then Sanders at his Colorado draft party – and not on the other end of Tomlin's line.

So now we have questions.

For both parties.

(Shedeur Sanders. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images for ONIT)

Sanders Might Still Go In First – Maybe

For Sanders the question is simple: If not at No. 21 to the Steelers, then where will he be drafted?

He obviously doesn't know but this raises the distinct possibility he might not be selected Thursday night. He might not be selected in the first round.

There was a possibility a couple of teams might decide to trade back into the first round before this round is over and pick Sanders.

jaxson dart will play in the Gator Bowl

ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 30: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) reacts following the conclusion of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Penn State Nittany Lions on December 30th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dart Goes Ahead Of Sanders

Well, the New York Giants, who had been talking about getting back into the first round, did exactly that. And they passed on Sanders as well.

The Giants selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Ahead of Sanders.

The Giants traded for the 25th overall selection in exchange for their second rounder this year, their third rounder this year, and a third-rounder next season.

The Giants loved the makeup and feel they got from Dart. Not so much from Sanders. But that isn't something ESPN analyst Mel Kiper agreed with.

"In big spots he didn't come up big," Kiper said of Dart. "Shedeur consistently did. I like Jaxson did. I love Shedeur."

It's possible the Cleveland Browns might trade back into the round.

They have two second-round picks in their draft quiver following the trade down with Jacksonville at the top of the first round.

Steelers Locked In Quarterback Quandary

Then there's the question for the Steelers:

If not Sanders at No. 21, then what quarterback are they going to add?

They have two on the roster and expect to add two more before the start of training camp. But by passing on Sanders, they don't seem likely to get him at all because their next pick comes in the third round.

The Steelers do not have a second-rounder this draft, barring a trade.

Does this mean they're confident they're going to get Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers has said he feels no urgency to make a decision on picking a team. He also said he might retire. Are the Steelers comfortable it's going to work out there?

Does it mean they're willing to jump into the Kirk Cousins trade scenario?

The Steelers had a "split in the room" on Wednesday when they met internally to discuss Sanders, according to the NFL Network.

If that is accurate, the meeting obviously ended in a hung jury.

And now we're all wondering what's next for the Steelers and Shedeur Sanders.

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.