This Is The Spookiest College Football Moment Of The Halloween Weekend And It Ain't Close

How did that receiver make the catch?

While we were all busy watching the World Series last night and getting hyped for today’s FBS college football slate, no one was paying attention to an instant classic spooky season moment in the FCS.

The Idaho Vandals and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks were facing off in The Grand Canyon State on Halloween night. Up 27-26, the Lumberjacks elected to try a two-point conversion after scoring the go-ahead touchdown.

Nothing about this play seemed like a trick on a night of treats, but that all changed in an instant.

Quarterback Ty Pennington dropped back to pass, let go of the ball…and that’s the last part of the play anyone saw. Just like in Super Bowl XLVII, the lights went dark.

But somehow, using Bane-like vision, wide receiver Joey Stout (who is apparently very comfortable in the dark) caught the ball to make the try good.

What in the ever-living heck bro.

I’d have a hard time getting off the line of scrimmage with my utter lack of explosiveness. But this dude caught a ball in the flippin’ dark?

Halloween vibes weren’t too much to handle for Stout. ( NAU lost in overtime , but that’s going on the season highlight reel for sure).

For the rest of the weekend, college football fans could see a lot of other scary things, like upsets and uncanny plays. But Stout making a catch on that evening under those circumstances is nothing short of insane.

And perhaps a little spooky.