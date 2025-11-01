Nick Saban Roasts Himself With Brilliant One-Liner On GameDay

Nick Saban is the G.O.A.T.

That’s like saying the sky is blue, I know. But I’m not here to talk about his seven - count ‘em, seven - national championships or his 292 career wins as a head coach.

That’s what makes him the best college coach ever. But he’s making himself one of the best on-air sports analysts out there simply by being funny.

Read: Nick Saban Weighs In On LSU Coaching Opening After Brian Kelly Firing, And What Matters In College Football

College GameDay finally stopped only visiting SEC schools and ventured out to Salt Lake City to preview the Utah vs. Cincinnati game, a ranked matchup between two Big 12 teams vying for a playoff spot.

Saban and the crew talked about the Ohio State-Penn State matchup in the pregame show, which the former Alabama coach has a personal tie to.

The Buckeyes’ starting quarterback is Julian Sayin, who transferred to Columbus from the Crimson Tide after Saban retired from coaching. Saban was quick to praise his former player, stating that Sayin can make any throw possible and that he’s doing an incredible job of guiding the offense of the No. 1 team in the land.

But that discussion also brought back memories of how Saban valued — or didn’t value — Sayin properly. And he roasted himself for how he deployed the young player.

How can you not like Saban? Sure, he had Jalen Milroe running the offense for his final year. But he evidently thinks he could have done better with Sayin, and still found a way to laugh about it.

I mean sure, you could be a Georgia fan that still writes Father’s Day cards to the guy that always had the Bulldogs number (yes, 2022 exists, but still). But he’s making himself appear pretty darn funny in this sphere of the college football industry.

He’s not the G.O.A.T. of broadcasting (he sits right next to Pat McAfee after all). But he’s starting to build a case.





