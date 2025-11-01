No, The Blue Jays Did Not Get Robbed On This Controversial Call In Game 6

Addison Barger was not robbed, he was just unlucky

Well, that was an insane Game 6 .

With the Toronto Blue Jays one win away from taking home their World Series title in franchise history, the Los Angeles Dodgers gutted out a 3-1 win to force a winner-take-all game on Saturday evening.

A Game 7 after a full day of college football ? How could this Saturday get any better?

While the Dodgers certainly earned that win, there’s one play in this game that has stirred tons of controversy.

Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger smoked a ball in the gap to left-center field. But instead of careening off the wall, it perfectly wedged in between the wall and the ground.

Barger and Matt Straw ran like madmen around the bases, thinking it was live. But upon review, the umpires called it a logged ball, and the runners had to go back to second and third.

A treat turned into a trick on Halloween night? Seems fitting.

You know what happened next. Barger made the most idiotic base running decision of the series and got doubled up on a fly ball to left field.

But that’s not what has fans in an uproar. Many Blue Jays fans thought that because Justin Dean got the ball out of the wall easily, it wasn’t really a dead ball.

However, Dean’s evident ability to get the ball out doesn’t tell us anything about the ball being lodged.

According to Baseball Rules Academy , that hit fit the definition of a lodged ball because it wedged in between the fence and had its natural trajectory affected long enough.

"But Dean played it so easily!" Irrelevant. According to the same rule, the ease in which a fielder can grab the ball does not determine if it is lodged.

What this means is that the umpires made the right call, Barger was not robbed, and the Blue Jays got incredibly unlucky in one of the most important situations of the series.

Game 7 starts at 8 p.m. EST. The Blue Jays will need a bit of luck - and a lot of skill - to overcome this setback and win another title.