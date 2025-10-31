Dodgers Force World Series Game 7 With Absolutely Insane 9th Inning Ending

The 2025 World Series just gets better and better.

Behind a raucous Rogers Centre crowd, the Toronto Blue Jays jumped out to a 1-0 series lead with a dominant 11-4 win. But the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers fought back in Game 2 behind an incredible performance from starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A complete game with just one run allowed. Sending the series back to LA, where the Dodgers' starting pitching advantage would seemingly pay dividends.

Instead, Game 3 became one of the longest in World Series history, ending on a dramatic Freddie Freeman walk-off homer. Series over, right? Not exactly.

Toronto, showing resilience and a remarkable penchant for luck on batted balls put in play, dominated Games 4 and 5, winning by a combined score of 12-3. Trey Yesavage, after several poor performances in the postseason, recovered with an exceptional Game 5, going seven innings with 12 strikeouts. That sent the series back to Toronto, with the Blue Jays just a win away from a championship.

Game 2 rematch, Yamamoto vs. Kevin Gausman, win or go home for the Dodgers, chance to clinch their first World Series since 1993 for the Blue Jays. Doesn't get much better than that.

World Series Takes Another Ridiculous Turn With Game 6 Ending

Through the first few innings of the game, Gausman looked unhittable. He struck out the side in the first inning, getting Ohtani, Freeman and Mookie Betts on a series of splitters. Then he got two more strikeouts in the second, again relying on his signature pitch. But the Dodgers got to him in the third inning, with their struggling offense finally roaring to life.

Tommy Edman doubled with one out, and after Miguel Rojas was called out on strikes, the Blue Jays intentionally walked Shohei Ohtani. Will Smith made them pay by doubling into the gap to score one. After Freeman walked, Mookie Betts, who'd been ice cold in the World Series, crushed a single through the hole to score two and make it a 3-0 lead.

But as they've done basically all postseason, the Blue Jays immediately battled back.

Addison Barger, who apparently is capable of breaking baseball with batting average on balls in play, poked a weakly hit liner down into left field for a double. After two quick outs, George Springer, returning to the lineup after a side injury knocked him out in Game 3, singled him in to make it 3-1.

A number of tense innings followed, where the Dodgers' offense once again disappeared and the Blue Jays repeatedly threatened. But unlike the previous five games of the series, they couldn't get the big hit to tie the game or make it closer.

With the top of the lineup up in the 8th, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts turned to Roki Sasaki. Sasaki allowed yet another bloop single to Springer, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. worked a walk thanks to an atrocious missed call from the home plate umpire. But he got Daulton Varsho to ground out to second base with two outs and send the game to the ninth.

After the Dodgers once again went quietly in the 9th, the bottom of the 9th immediately went sideways for the Dodgers. On an 0-2 pitch, Sasaki hit catcher Alejandro Kirk with a pitch. Addison Barger, who again, apparently cannot make an out, launched a ball into deep left center that got stuck in the wall.

Second and third, nobody out, World Series on the line. Roberts, desperate to get out of the inning, turned to prospective Game 7 starter Tyler Glasnow. On one pitch, Glasnow got Ernie Clement to pop up to first. Then one of the most ridiculous plays you'll ever see put an end to it. On a 1-0 count, Andres Gimenez hit a broken-bat liner to left. All series, the Blue Jays have benefited from bloop hits. This time? Left fielder Kike Hernandez was ready.

On the dead run, Hernandez caught it and threw behind Barger at second, who'd wandered off the base, hoping to score.

A 7-3 double play to end Game 6. Three pitches to end the inning with 2nd and 3rd and nobody out. Unbelievable.

The Dodgers had just one hit after the 3rd inning. Roberts used Justin Wrobleski, who hadn't pitched in a month prior to the World Series, to get three huge outs in the 7th inning. Sasaki, their one reliable reliever in the playoffs, tired in the 9th. And they still found a way to escape and force a Game 7 on Saturday night.

It's another gut punch loss for the Blue Jays, after losing in 18 innings in Game 3. Game 6 ended with George Springer on deck, needing just a hit to force extras, at a minimum. Or with the possibility of yet another massive postseason home run to walk it off, this time presumably without cheating.

Instead, Game 7 here we come.

Glasnow was expected to start, should the series get to Saturday, but that's now up in the air after having to pitch in relief. Still, he threw just three pitches, and you'd imagine would be available regardless. Shohei Ohtani could start, having pitched in Game 4 on Tuesday. Blake Snell will likely be available on a throw day. But do the Dodgers go back to Sasaki after 30+ pitches? If not, who in the world gets outs late in the game?

For Toronto, they're expected to turn to Max Scherzer. Scherzer, despite his reputation, has a very shaky postseason track record. In his last three playoff years, he's allowed 19 runs in 23.2 innings. That's a 7.37 ERA. He's allowed three homers in 10 innings in this postseason. But in Game 7, everyone's surely available. Trey Yesavage, who was dominant in Game 5. Shane Bieber, who was excellent in Game 4. Chris Bassitt has been virtually unhittable in relief. And the Blue Jays have continued to find ways to have the ball bounce in their favor all series.

Toronto has to feel good about their chances offensively, given how they've hit against Ohtani, Snell and Glasnow. The Dodgers have to like their chances offensively against Scherzer, who's been extremely shaky in 2025. What a series this has been, and it's fitting to end on the last day of the season.