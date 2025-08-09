Sophie Cunningham Implies She’s Full Of Flavor In Spicy Instagram Reel

Sophie Cunningham’s just teasing us now.

On Friday, the WNBA’s main attraction (yeah, sorry Caitlin and Angel, we’re watching for Sophie) dropped a spicy Instagram reel based on a TV chef’s comment that will have a man’s imagination running laps at a record pace.

Thankfully, this has nothing to do with Guy Fieri (still love the spiked hair and goatee over in Flavortown though, brother!)

"Where there’s fat, there’s flavor," Cunningham said in part, referring to a chef’s quote. "I know he meant food, but I still took it as a compliment."

Hey now!

That’s our Sophie. This is why we watch. And by watch, I mean Sophie’s IG, TikTok and whatever else she does when she’s not on the court. I have no clue if Sophie Cunningham’s any good on the hardwood. I assume a quick Google search could provide me with some +/- stats and where she places among the Indiana Fever roster, but I’ll let the dorks over at Bleacher Report (no offense) glaze over the numbers and slap a #SheIsHer hashtag on ‘em.

All I know is that Sophie’s leading the league in clicks. See opportunity, seize opportunity.

She gets it.

A couple of weeks back she showed everyone that hot girls eat Arby’s. Then her and teammate Lexie Hull rocked some bikinis poolside and asked a swimsuit brand to find a full bodysuit for Caitlin Clark’s pale ass. Her words, not mine.

Sophie’s monetizing her popularity. Want more money (by the way, the average WNBA salary is roughly $102k. Not bad for six months of work)? Do as Sophie does. Cunningham has more than 2.5 million combined followers on TikTok and IG. You think anyone’s on those feeds to see a jump shot?

Now, to be fair, it probably helps if you’re a smokeshow.

Or fat and full of flavor…

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com