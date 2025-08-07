Caitlin Clark Wasn't Thrilled With Sophie Cunningham’s Bikini Day Off

Caitlin Clark doesn't know anything beyond basketball. That's it. At least, that's what I've seen over the past three years.

Clark doesn't really do much social media. You don't see TMZ following her around. She's not falling out of her clothes during pregame warmups. Nobody's tossing dildos at her – yet.

She's all business, which makes sense given she's the best, most polarizing player in the league.

Now, Sophie Cunningham – my personal favorite player in the WNBA for multiple reasons – is a different story. She believes in a work/play balance. She can walk and chew gum at the same time. She can do Arby's ads and let the cheeks breathe by a pool at 2 p.m., and then drop 15 and 10 mere hours later like it's nothing.

She's a superstar at this point for that very reason, and it's why I believe she's quickly becoming the face of the WNBA. Clark is the OG, but Sophie ain't far behind. Angel Reese? God, I haven't heard from her in WEEKS. That's another story, though.

Anyway, Clark's busy nursing an injury and has plenty of time on her hands right now, so she decided to check in with her hot new teammate earlier this week while she was posting half-naked TikTok videos from a pool in LA.

Not a bad idea!

Sophie Cunningham knows what drives WNBA content

"Swimsuit brands plz comment ‘focus on basketball."

That's our girl(s). There ain't a hotter thing going in the WNBA right now than Sophie Cunningham and Lexi Hull. Mix in the fact that Caitlin Clark has to play Team Mom for the Fever, and it's the best dynamic in the WNBA.

I've long been on the Sophie Cunningham train, by the way. I'm pretty sure I'm the first one here at OutKick who flagged Sophie as a potential superstar the second she got traded to the Fever earlier this year. I knew she could be a big-time player in this league if she played her cards right, and she's blown past all my expectations.

She's hot. She posts A+ Instagram content. She's good. She's edgy. She might be a Big R Republican, which certainly doesn't hurt (ask Sydney Sweeney). She got pelted by a dildo the other night, and didn't blink. She didn't cry or whine or beg the WNBA to start arresting people.

She laughed it off and went about her business. Because, at the end of the day, she knows it's good for the league. Which means it's good for her.

As for Cailtin Clark, I feel like this has been such a lost season for her with all the injuries. Sad. Oh well. The playoffs are still a ways away (I hear, I honestly have no idea), so maybe she will round into form by then?

In the meantime, at least have the blossoming friendship between her and Sophie to pass the time and get us to football season.