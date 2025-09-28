Social Media Angrily Erupts Over Where ESPN College GameDay Is Heading Next

People getting mad online is almost a prerequisite for social media use in 2025.

Getting mad online is a fairly common occurrence these days.

Social media has given so many people a voice that it's easy to see small pockets of angry accounts getting whipped up into a frenzy over almost anything.

Whether it's politics or sports, anger seems to be the go-to emotion on the internet in 2025.

ESPN College GameDay decided to stoke the flames of divisiveness when it announced its crew would be heading to Tuscaloosa for Alabama's showdown with Vanderbilt next weekend.

When the decision was made public on social media, the reaction was a mixture of conspiratorial skepticism (read: SEC bias) and seething anger.

Now listen, I have had my issues with College GameDay as recently as last weekend, but if we are calling a spade a spade here, I totally get the decision to host it at Bryant Denny Stadium.

For starters, Vandy is undefeated and ranked inside the top-15, while Alabama just scored one of the most impressive wins of the season, going into Sanford Stadium and taking down the Georgia Bulldogs.

Florida State, conversely, just lost a Friday night game to a much less talented Virginia team, while Miami sat idle in Week 5.

If you're looking for two teams with recent momentum, the tie has to go to the Tide and Commodores.

Secondly, and this might be a hard pill for many to swallow, ESPN has a deal with the SEC to air a good number of its games, so it makes sense if they have to split hairs on where to travel, the tie would, again, go to the SEC matchup.

This is also the first time both Vandy and Bama have played each other while they were both ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll since 1937, so it is still an historic matchup.

The bottom line is that FSU and Miami had a chance to host College GameDay, but the Seminoles didn't hold up their end of the bargain with their loss to Virginia.

At the beginning of the season, it probably looked like a mortal lock that the showdown between Texas and Florida in The Swamp would be the GameDay destination, but the Gators have continuously pissed down their legs, so that won't be happening.

Cheer up, ACC fans!

Maybe the CW has a pregame show it can feature your game on in between reruns of The Gilmore Girls.