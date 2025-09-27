Alabama Reminds College Football World It Hasn't Gone Anywhere In Streak-Ending Win Over Georgia

ATHENS, GA — It was the streak versus redemption Saturday night "between the hedges," as Alabama and Georgia squared off once again with SEC supremacy on the line.

This game belonged to quarterback Ty Simpson, who silenced critics and erased memories of Alabama’s opening loss to Florida State. Four weeks later, he marched into Athens and ended Georgia’s 33-game home winning streak, reminding college football that the Tide are far from finished.

Georgia had not lost at home since 2019, so let that sink in for a minute.

Much of the pregame talk centered on Kirby Smart’s 1-6 record against Alabama, but this night was about Kalen DeBoer’s team finding its identity.

"These guys made up their minds, they're gonna fight... We've got to make sure we don't forget what that chip on the shoulder was that got this momentum going," DeBoer said postgame.

The Tide' have looked like a different squad since Week 1, even though two wins came against perceived cupcakes. While the offensive efficiency Simpson displayed against Georgia’s defense — which Tennessee exposed earlier this season — shouldn’t have been a total shock, it was a rude awakening for those who counted Alabama out.

Alabama Had Georgia Backed Into A Corner All Night

But, with a sold-out crowd looking on, as Alabama went scoreless in the second half, what they had done over the first half was enough. It was almost as if Kalen DeBoer went into the locker room at halftime and told his offense ‘We Got This’, as the defense found different ways to keep Georgia off the board.

I would imagine Kirby Smart is going to look back on that 4th down on the Alabama eleven-yard line and second-guess himself for the next few weeks. Even though all the Bulldogs needed was a field goal to tie the game at 24-24, Smart decided to get fancy as the smoke billowed over the crowd from the 4th quarter pyro show.

Turns out, that most likely would've sent this game into overtime. But, as the final seconds ticked off the clock, and Kirby Smart once again lost to Alabama, fans were leaving Sanford Stadium with a stunned look on their faces.

Georgia had won 33-straight games at home entering tonight, and they watched the streak vanish just like their offensive production for most of the game, while also having to watch Kadyn Proctor rumble 10-yards for a first down.

What This Means For Alabama Moving Forward? A Scary Team

I would say the entire college football community, myself included, looked at Alabama as not much of a threat following that loss to Florida State. There was nothing about the team that looked like a night like tonight would happen, given how bad they looked against the Seminoles.

But, if there ever was a statement game, it came tonight against Georgia, snapping the streak in the process.

It was the play of quarterback Ty Simpson, who took so much heat over the past four weeks.

He jumped for joy after an interview with ESPN following the game, signaling to the Alabama fans tucked into the corner who were celebrating the win. It was a moment that this young man had been waiting for, as he decided to stay at Alabama and not enter the transfer portal.

"Our defense stepped up big time, can't thank them enough. I'm so proud of this team, and Alabama in general," Ty Simpson said postgame. "We talked about it before the game, It's Alabama against the world. When we walk out of there, we're gladiators and this is our coliseum."

You could sense this team was ready for battle as they broke a huddle before heading to the locker room for the final speech from Kalen Deboer.

While both teams are obviously in the college football playoff race, this win means so much more for Alabama. Not to steal a line from the SEC, even with commissioner Greg Sankey in attendance Saturday night.

Not So Fast, My Friend. Alabama Is Kirby Smart's Kryptonite

Let's all be honest, we had Alabama counted out after the opening game of the season. Now, we are looking at this team as a real threat for the SEC title.

While Georgia's defense looks nothing like past years under Kirby Smart, it's pretty clear that whatever voodoo Alabama has on him has turned into kryptonite.

As Kalen DeBoer made his way off the field, a big smile was stuck on his face, probably knowing deep down how much he actually needed a win like this for his own sanity moving forward.

I don't know if I would have ever thought I'd say this, but the eyes of college football will be on Tuscaloosa next week, as undefeated Vanderbilt comes to town.

Yep, we're living in an alternate reality this season, and as you could tell by this game, Alabama is far from done yet.