Sam Pittman's Strange Buyout Looms As Arkansas Needs To Move On After Notre Dame Loss

Sam Pittman said that Arkansas fans had every right to be mad about the current situation with the football program, and that's actually being polite after a 56-13 thrashing by Notre Dame.

What more can you say about the Razorbacks program? After bringing them back to life, Sam Pittman is running out of time in Fayettville. By time, I mean how much longer it take for the school to part ways with the head coach.

Boos reigned down as Arkansas made its way to the locker room at halftime, it was easy to tell that this run had come to a screeching halt. There is nothing left for Sam Pittman to do for this program.

But there's a catch with his buyout that could force Arkansas administrators to take their time with a firing. According to his contract, if Sam Pittman's overall record at Arkansas stays above .500, the school will owe him $9.8 million, if he is the head coach by October 1st.

Now, if Sam Pittman were to be fired after his overall record drops below .500, the school will owe him $6.9 million to leave.

I would hope that the Arkansas athletic department isn't that cheap, given that Pittman has given so much to the program. But, this is a business, and a weird one at that. Could you imagine boosters waiting around for him to finally drop below .500 to fire him, just to save three million dollars?

Sure I could, though it would look extremely petty on their part.

Sam Pittman Is Not Oblivious, I Think He Knows It's Time

"If I was the fans, I'd be mad at me too," Pittman said postgame. "I'd be mad as hell. Hell, I'm mad at me."

That right there shows you that the Arkansas coach understands the weight of this situation. He knows that his time is coming to an end, which probably should've been done following the 2024 season.

But here we are, following another embarrassing loss, with Arkansas fans bailing at halftime.

It's time to move on from Sam Pittman. I know he's such a lovable coach, and he can certainly stay involved in college football if he chooses.

Maybe the Razorbacks can come to some sort of agreement with Pittman, with a bye-week upcoming before a trip to Tennessee.

Is Bobby Petrino about to become the interim head coach for the Razorbacks? Nothing would surprise me any longer.