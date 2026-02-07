Snoop Dogg Hits The Olympics, Trades Getting Stoned For Curling Stones

Snoop Dogg has become a frequent presence at the Olympics over the years

I'm not really sure when it happened — I think it was a couple Olympic cycles ago — but at some point it was decided that Snoop Dogg is the Grand Poobah of the Olympics.

I'm not sure who else was in the running, but I'll be honest, I kind of enjoy it.

This year, Snoop is an "honorary coach," and while it remains to be seen what that entails — probably nothing — I do know one thing: he was out getting his curling on.

The Olympics is the Super Bowl of curling. I mean, in the last 48 hours, I've watched more curling than I have since the last Olympics, and I'm loving every second of it, from the sweeping to that weird yoga pose they do when they release the stone to the… to the sweeping.

So, like anyone, given the chance to hop on that pebbled sheet of ice and slide some stones, the Doggfather took it, and lucky for us, there's footage.

Snoop is gonna need to ice his groin in the morning after getting in that curling position. He's not that young man cruising through the LBC smoking Indo and sippin' on gin and juice anymore. Plus, he was leaning on that broom, giving it a pretty hearty sweep.

No, he's a grandpa at this point, and most grandpas I've met are sucking wind after sweeping the front sidewalk. Meanwhile, Snoop is here digging in, trying to get that stone to curl, dammit.

I know we've hit critical mass on Snoop content. The modern media's way of handling celebrities is to ram them down your throat until you hate them.

"Oh, you like Snoop Dogg?! Here's Snoop Dogg all the time!"

But, I do like that every Olympic season he heads to wherever it is (on NBC's dime with a little pocket money for himself, I'm sure) and shines a light on some sports that don't get much attention other than these two weeks.

Plus, he really seems to dig it.

I mean, how could you not?

It makes you wonder what sports might be next for Snoop. Maybe they throw him down the sliding track, but I think he's going down a hill on a saucer, Clark Griswold style.