Snip Snap! Former Florida Guard Denzel Aberdeen Transfers From Kentucky Back To Gators

All's well that ends well, right?

It happened again.

In today's day and age of an unfettered transfer portal, it's not uncommon to see players bounce around from school to school, searching for that "perfect fit."

Sometimes, the players pull the old "boomerang transfer" and end up back in their original landing spot.

Such is the case for Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen, who entered the transfer portal only to find his way back to Gainesville, the program that recruited him out of high school and developed him for three seasons, culminating in a national championship ring in 2025.

All's well that ends well, right?

I'm not sure if it's that easy.

Some things were said by Aberdeen's camp, namely his father, Ian, after the Orlando native transferred to Lexington that can't be taken back.

In an April 2025 Sports Illustrated article, Dylan Olive outlines comments made by the elder Aberdeen claiming that negotiations with Florida "went south," and that his son wanted "a coach that believed in him."

So what changed? Does Florida coach Todd Golden believe in Aberdeen now?

Or did the 6'5" guard realize the grass wasn't always greener (or "bluer," in this case) when he left the first time.

And how about the fact that he didn't just transfer to some random ACC school?

He chose to go to Florida's fiercest rival, which was his prerogative, but don't expect the fans to be as understanding this time around.

There's also the question of Aberdeen's eligibility.

If you've been doing the mental math while reading along, Aberdeen spent three years at the University of Florida and then this past season he was enrolled at the University of Kentucky.

That means he's been playing basketball for four years, and will need a waiver to participate in this upcoming season.

Not to worry, as any of the previous court cases have proved, you pretty much just have to show up to court and they'll grant you an extra year of eligibility.

For Christ's sake, they let Charles Bediako take a month-long sabbatical from the G-League to suit up for Bama; anything is possible!

Either way, welcome back to Gainesville, Denzel!

You'll find everything is pretty much exactly as you left it 12 months ago.