Transferring To A Rival School Is The Sick New Norm Of College Football

Transferring from Texas to Oklahoma should be considered a war crime.

I’ve been bemoaning the slow death of college football as we all know it for a long time now, certainly longer than I have been at OutKick.

Every time I think we have hit rock bottom, something else happens that makes me reevaluate just how much further the sport I love so dearly has yet to fall.

With the insanity of an unregulated transfer system and NIL in place, college football looks unrecognizable to what it used to be even a decade ago.

Something else that’s really stuck in my craw lately is the rapidly diminishing importance of rivalry games.

We all know about USC and Notre Dame canceling their annual series, or the Big Ten implementing a nonsensical "rivalry" series between a bunch of schools that have next to no historical or geographical basis of hatred, but the transfer portal has offered a new way to make rivalries nearly meaningless.

With this year's transfer portal less than two days old, players are already lining up their visits to their next potential school, and a few visits have raised my (and several others') eybrow.

What are we even doing here, folks?

Look, I can reluctantly admit that kids should be allowed to transfer wherever they want, although I still think, barring extenuating circumstances, they should have to sit for a year, but this is insane.

DJ Lagway was smoking a celebratory cigar in the FSU locker room after blowing them out in Doak Campbell a little over a year ago, and now he's viewing them as a potential landing spot?

Meanwhile, you have a guy like Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone transferring to Texas' most hated rival, the Oklahoma Sooners?

Florida and Florida State hate each other, as do Texas and Oklahoma, so all of this just feels gross.

It's nothing new, either.

Another Florida player, running back Trevor Etienne, famously transferred to Georgia before the start of the 2024 season, but it just feels like it's becoming more frequent.

I remember how big of a deal it was when Brock Berlin transferred from the Gators to the Miami Hurricanes and then beat his former team the following year.

Berlin was seen as Judas in Gainesville, but now he is considered just another casualty of the portal era of college football.

I miss when rivalries used to mean something to the players, not just the fans.

It makes college football feel less personal, which was one of the things that distinguished it from the NFL.

I want my rivalries to mean something. I want my college football back.