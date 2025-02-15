Shohei Ohtani Begins His Road Back To Pitching And The Dodgers As Repeat Champions Just Might Be Inevitable

As if the Los Angeles Dodgers needed any more additions to their already insane roster, they are getting more elite-level pitching help.

The Dodgers have had by far the best offseason of any MLB team, and their pitching rotation has benefited from their aggressive approach the most. After winning the World Series last year in spite of a (relatively) weak group of starting pitchers, the Dodgers wasted no time bolstering that part of their roster. They signed Blake Snell and Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki to join the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Tony Gonsolin.

That’s just going to be a nightmare for any lineup unfortunate enough to face one of those starters and their gauntlet of a bullpen . Teams would kill to have three of those pitchers on their roster, but it now appears that it's going to get even better.

Shohei Ohtani is a phenom in that he pitches and hits (and does both incredibly well). Last year, he was limited to only hitting because he was still recovering from elbow surgery , and all he did was become the MLB’s first 50/50 club member . Now, he’s taking steps to getting back on the mound; he had his first bullpen session in Spring Training earlier today, with the target return date set for sometime in May .

The rich just keep getting richer. I honestly can’t think of how this team doesn’t win a second World Series. It's hard to imagine this starting rotation getting off track, and the lineup has too many bats to go cold for a long time - and this was before Ohtani was on track to pitch.

With Ohtani back to the mound, a second Dodgers title seems all but inevitable.