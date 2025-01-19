The Dodgers Signed Tanner Scott And They Might Not Give Up A Run Again

It's a day that ends in "Y," so that means the Los Angeles Dodgers have signed another elite player.

This time, they pilfered their division rivals, the San Diego Padres, to get the best available reliever on the market and one of the most prized arms in all of free agency. 2024 All-Star reliever Tanner Scott is now a Dodger and will be for the next four years after they threw $72 million his way . Mind you, this comes about 48 hours after they signed Roki Sasaki , the talented right-handed hurler from Japan who was the most coveted overseas prospect. The rich just keep getting richer.

I highly doubt this team is done doing anymore spending. After all, their payroll is already at an ungodly total, so what would a few million more be to acquire another star player to fill a role? (To be frank, their roster doesn’t have any holes, but that didn’t stop them from signing Scott). But assuming they are done spending, this is currently what the Dodgers’ starting looks like this:

My brain broke just thinking about that. In no uncertain terms, is this the best rotation I have ever seen as a baseball fan. How in the world is any team supposed to generate offense off any of those guys?

And that’s just the starting pitching, the bullpen is equally as scary. Before adding Scott, Los Angeles finished with the third-best bullpen ERA in the league during the regular season, and they were also dynamite in the playoffs. Scott now joins the ranks of Michael Kopech, Brusdar Gaterol, Ryan Brasier, and Anthony Banda. So after you get through one of the starters, you have to face this gauntlet of arms? That’s like the Yankees’ "Murderer’s Row" lineup, but for pitchers.

I don’t see a way you can consistently generate offense off these guys. At this rate, the Dodgers could just pitch their way to another title.

It’s going to be a long MLB season for everyone not wearing Dodger Blue.