Shohei Ohtani Makes History With First Ever 50/50 Season, Goes 6-6

Shohei Ohtani made history on Thursday night, becoming the first player ever in Major League Baseball to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases. And he did it in the most Shohei Ohtani fashion imaginable. Arguably the best individual game in the history of baseball.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers in the midst of a hard fought race at the top of the National League West, every game feels like a must-win. Especially against overmatched teams like the Miami Marlins. Ohtani made sure the outcome would never be in doubt.

After a lead off double in the top of the first inning, Ohtani wasted no time, stealing third base to reach 50 on the season.

He singled in the second inning to drive in a run, then promptly stole second base for his 51st of the season. But that doesn't even come close to covering what came next.

Ohtani came to bat again in the third, crushing a double into the alley to score two more runs, though he was caught trying to stretch it into a triple. It wouldn't take long for him to make up for it. In the sixth inning, Ohtani came up with Andy Pages on second base and demolished a baseball nearly 440 feet into the right field stands for his 49th homer of the season.

That made him 4-4 with a home run, two steals and five runs batted in. And he wasn't close to done yet.

Shohei Ohtani Makes History With One Of The Greatest Individual Games Ever

Ohtani came to bat again in the top of the 7th with two outs and a runner on third and hit a ball 109.2 mph into the opposite field to make history. His 50th home run of the season, with an all-time great call by Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis, cementing a 5-5 day with two steals, three runs scored and seven runs batted in.

At some point, you run out of words to describe how remarkable Ohtani's season and his performance has been. And then he does it again.

In the top of the 9th inning, Ohtani had one final opportunity at the plate. And promptly launched another home run 440 feet into the right field stands.

Six hits in six at bats, four runs scored, 10 runs batted in, two stolen bases and three home runs. In one game. To make history with the first ever 50/50 season, then create the 51-51 club. If there were any doubt remaining in the race for National League MVP, Thursday ended it.

The Dodgers have nine games left, six of which come against the Colorado Rockies. How much higher will Ohtani go? How much better can this season possibly get? One of the best ever, finishing up one of the best regular seasons ever by having arguably the greatest individual performance ever. Shohei Ohtani really is one of a kind.