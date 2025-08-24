Shilo Sanders Waived By Buccaneers As Shedeur Sanders Sits Behind Browns QBs

Neither Shedeur nor Shilo Sanders is set to start the 2025 NFL season on an active roster.

While Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was grabbing all the NFL preseason headlines, his older brother Shilo was working to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster.

According to Adam Schefter, Shilo Sanders unfortunately didn't do enough, and the team plans to place him on waivers.

Unlike Shedeur, Shilo wasn't selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The elder Sanders, a defensive back, signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent following the draft. He'll now head to the NFL waiver wire, where the other 31 teams will have the option to claim him.

If he goes unclaimed, he'll become a free agent once again.

Shilo Sanders is likely to catch on with another team, either via waivers or free agency, and at least be added to a practice squad. Teams are always looking for depth in the defensive secondary and on special teams, so it seems there will be a place for Sanders on an NFL roster, even if he's highly unlikely to be on an active roster for Week 1.

While Shilo's brother, Shedeur, was consistently praised in the media for his preseason performance, the Browns placed him fourth on their official depth chart, behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as fellow 2025 NFL Draft pick Dillon Gabriel.

That means Shedeur likely won't be active for the Browns in their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, so neither of Deion Sanders' sons is poised to start the season on an active NFL roster.

The question is which of Sanders's sons will be the first to play a regular-season NFL snap. Despite his failure to make the Buccaneers roster, Shilo seems more likely to see action before his brother, Shedeur.

For now, both Sanders brothers must wait, but their NFL debuts still feel like only a matter of time.