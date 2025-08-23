Watch: Shedeur's Brother Shilo Sanders Punches Bills Tight End In Preseason Finale

Probably not a great time to be doing that...

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the biggest topics of conversation this NFL offseason, and it's high time his brother, Shilo Sanders, got some more attention after a solid preseason debut.

Well, on Saturday night, he took matters into his own hands and got some attention… just not necessarily the good kind.

Like his brother in Cleveland, Sanders is entering his rookie season, and technically wasn't drafted lower than his brother.

Of course, that's because he wasn't drafted at all and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent.

Sanders — a safety who also played the tail end of his college career at Colorado with his brother and his old man — was on hand for the Buccaneers' final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. This was a big one for Sanders as he's still fighting for a roster spot for the regular season.

However, at one point, he found himself on the receiving end of a subtle block from Bills tight end Zach Davidson. It appeared to me that Sanders threw a quick shot to Davidson's back, and the two engaged, pushing and shoving.

Then, after they separated for a second right on the goal line, Sanders reeled back and socked Davidson right in the chops.

Yup, that'll do it.

It's funny how that is the sort of thing that could get you a roster spot in the NHL, but it could cost one in the NFL. Odds are, the Bucs were still evaluating what Sanders could do on the field, and if he isn't on the field… well.

There's also the fact that that wound up being quite a selfish play. You could see flags raining down all over the place as the Bills were marching toward the endzone.

All Sanders can do now is hope that he did enough early in the preseason to cement his spot on the roster.