Ex-Mistress Slams Sherrone Moore's Sweetheart Deal After 'Terrifying' Knife-Fueled Meltdown

Just a day after Sherrone Moore avoided jail time, the woman at the center of his case is making it very clear she's not exactly thrilled with the outcome.

Paige Shiver — the ex-staffer who was in a relationship with Moore — ripped the probation sentence in a statement following Tuesday's hearing, calling it a complete miss given what she says she endured.

"December 10th was the most terrifying day of my life," Shiver said. "The criminal acts he committed were extremely frightening and violent. He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged, and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life."

Moore was sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of trespassing and maliciously using a phone to threaten, harass and intimidate his assistant. He had originally been facing much more serious consequences — including potential jail time tied to felony charges.

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But Shiver made it clear she doesn't believe the punishment comes close to matching the crime.

"Today's sentence does not reflect the harm done to me or the objective evidence in this case," she said.

Shiver also pointed a finger at the system that allowed the situation to escalate in the first place: "The University of Michigan gave this man limitless power and emboldened him to do whatever he wanted for years with no accountability."

According to prosecutors, the December incident unfolded shortly after Moore was fired, when he allegedly forced his way into Shiver's apartment, grabbed household items like butter knives and scissors, and made threats that left her fearing for her safety.

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Despite that, the court ultimately opted against jail time — a decision that clearly doesn't sit well with Shiver.