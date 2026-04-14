Sherrone Moore Avoids Jail: Ex-Michigan Coach Sentenced To Probation Following Bizarre Post-Firing Meltdown

Sherrone Moore avoids jail, gets probation after post-firing meltdown involving forced entry, threats and harassment of his assistant.

Sherrone Moore’s legal saga ended Tuesday with no jail time.

The former Michigan head coach was sentenced to 18 months of probation in Washtenaw County after pleading no contest to trespassing and maliciously using a phone to threaten, harass and intimidate his assistant.

Moore had faced up to six months behind bars, but Judge J. Cedric Simpson opted for probation, citing his lack of a prior criminal record.

READ: Sherrone Moore Fallout: Accuser Paige Shiver Says She Endured Years Of 'Harassment' At Michigan

The charges stem from a December 10 incident, just hours after Moore was fired by Michigan for what the school called a "clear violation of University policy" tied to a secret relationship with executive assistant Paige Shiver, first reported by OutKick’s Trey Wallace.

Per police records, Moore forced his way into Shiver’s apartment after she ended the relationship and reported it.

Prosecutors described the confrontation as "terrifying," alleging Moore blamed Shiver for his firing, threatened self-harm and brandished butter knives while telling her, "My blood is on your hands."

As part of the sentence, Moore is barred from any contact with Shiver.

RELATED: Sherrone Moore Taken Into Police Custody For Assault Hours After Being Fired By Michigan

Moore had originally faced a felony home invasion charge carrying up to five years in prison, but accepted a plea deal reducing the case to misdemeanors.

In court, Moore’s attorneys argued his repeated calls and messages were "legitimate business communication." Judge Simpson rejected that claim, telling Moore, "You had no right to spread your pain to her."

Moore appeared in court alongside his wife, Kelli, who has remained by his side throughout the scandal. In a pointed moment, Judge Simpson praised her loyalty while rebuking the former coach.

"You, sir, take her for granted," the judge said, before ordering the removal of Moore’s GPS tether.

Moore, 40, went 16-8 as Michigan’s head coach after succeeding Jim Harbaugh. He walks out of court without jail time, but with a for-cause firing and criminal conviction, effectively ending his coaching career.

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