Shedeur Sanders Warned Over Troubling Habit

Make no mistake about it, Shedeur Sanders is by far the most polarizing player in this month's NFL Draft.

By the way – how great does that sound to say? "This month's NFL Draft." Thank God. I feel like the draft is a real sign that summer is just about here. You get the draft, then the Kentucky Derby, then Memorial Day, and then it's beer, boobs, and beaches for the next two months.

What a time!

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! Shedeur Sanders. You either love the guy or hate him. Think he's gonna be the next big thing … or Ryan Leaf.

After Friday's pro day out in Boulder, you can go ahead and put New York Jets DB Andre Cisco in the latter category:

Shedeur Sanders may wanna look into it

Whooooof. Not great! Now, I have to be fair here … I have no clue who Andre Cisco is. Unless you're a Jets fan, I assume you don't, either. Hell, I'd imagine some Jets fans have no idea.

So, there's that. We need to acknowledge that. This ain't Pat Surtain giving Shedeur Sanders a warning. It's Andre Cisco. Big difference.

That being said, he's still an NFL cornerback. And, my guess is, he's right. Shedeur's tape from yesterday went viral because A) he's Shedeur Sanders, and B) people noticed the patting.

Obviously, I have no leg to stand on here. The last time I was an NFL QB was around 2017 when I stopped playing Madden and became an adult.

I used to be an absolute sniper back in the day during recess, but other than that? I have no clue if patting the ball a billion times is gonna hurt Sheduer Sanders or not, later this month. None. Neither do you, Mel Kiper, or Andre Cisco. None of you know!

But I do know he's going to be a #content machine, which means I'm a fan. That's all I ask for. Pat the ball all you want, but at least give us #content along the way.

Can't wait. Let's get this draft going.