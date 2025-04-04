Shedeur Sanders And Travis Hunter Wanted Showcase Pro Day And It Came Close

The University of Colorado under coach Deion "Prime" Sanders has become a showcase and if you ever forget that, all one has to do is see the big glowing letters on one of the sidelines of the team's indoor practice facility that spells it out: S-H-O-W-C-A-S-E.

The coach and his program raised the curtain on its two biggest stars on Friday – quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter – in the program's pro day event.

It was supposed to be a S-H-O-W-C-A-S-E.

Good Pro Day Workout Overall

And it was good. Maybe very good.

"I mean, I feel like I'm the No. 1 quarterback and that's what I know," Sanders said afterward. "But at the end of the day, I'm not stuck on that because it's about the situation. So whatever situation, whatever franchise picks me, and gives me the opportunity, I'm excited to go."

The NFL's 32 teams were all represented at this pro day.

The Tennessee Titans, holding the No. 1 overall pick in the draft later this month, were represented by President of Football Operations Chad Brinker, general manager Mike Borgonzi, VP Reggie McKenzie, college scouting director Jon Salge, senior national scout Mike Boni, offensive coordinator Nick Holz, and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

The Titans were rolling deep, for sure.

Browns Owner Haslem At Pro Day

The Cleveland Browns, with the No. 2 pick and likely the first team that could realistically pick Sanders because Ward is destined to go to Tennessee, did them one better. They brought club owner Jimmy Haslem. He was accompanied by general manager Andrew Berry, executive vice president JW Johnson, coach Kevin Stefanski and others.

The Giants, holding the No. 3 pick, were represented by general manager Joe Schoen, coach Brian Daboll, and others.

And what they all saw from Sanders and Hunter might have magnified their draft stock.

But, as coach Prime said before the event began, the spotlight adds attention to a performance. But it can also magnify blemishes.

And this showcase was not without some evident blemishes.

Good? Yes. Dynamic? No

Shedeur Sanders conducted what could probably be described as a very good, professionally run throwing session against air. It ended with a two-minute drill that showed Sanders manage the clock.

Sanders completed all but perhaps five passes, with two of those registered as a drop.

But there was nothing dynamic about the session.

The ball came out of his hand wobbly and loose early on. And that lasted for the first dozen throws or so – regardless of whether they were short or deeper passes.

Sanders also didn't put his mobility on display. The bootleg throws and throws against the body the same NFL people saw a couple of weeks ago in the Cam Ward session during the University of Miami pro day were noticeably absent.

And on television, the NFL Media draft analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah, who witnessed the event, noted the ball didn't seem to have the same velocity as when Ward threw in Coral Gables.

Having said that, Sanders threw some impressive, accurate deep balls, some of which resembled the moon balls quarterback Russell Wilson made famous with the Seattle Seahawks earlier in his career.

The most impressive throw by Sanders was one such pass.

Shedeur Accuracy On Display

"Year after year after year quarterbacks show the most important trait is consistency," Shedeur Sanders said. "I've shown that. And accuracy. I'm the most accurate."

It's hard to argue that. Sanders led the FBS with a 74 percent completion percentage last season.

As for Hunter, his pro day performance was interesting in that he bills himself as a two-way player – as a receiver and cornerback. But he did his work strictly as a receiver this workout.

He ran smooth routes against air for Sanders and his athletic ability and skill didn't seem taxed in the least. It's still unclear if he even worked up a sweat.

Showcase? Hunter looked the part.

Sanders And Hunter No. 1 And 2?

Coach Prime, not coincidentally, believes his son and Hunter should go No. 1 and No. 2 in the draft.

Why?

"I think we have the most qualified guys in the draft," the coach said. "They're not a risk. Like, Shedeur has been doing it year, after year, after year. Shedeur has played college football like this, this, this, and this. Travis, ain't nobody like Travis.

"So, the surest bets in this draft, I'm not a betting man, I'm a Godly man – but the surest bets in this draft are those two young men. And I didn't stutter when I said that, did I?"

He didn't.

"Alright, Mic drop. Let's go."