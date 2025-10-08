Shedeur Sanders Speaks Again After Browns PR Bootcamp And Sounds Like a Car Salesman

Shedeur Sanders has regained the power to speak, for those worried the rookie from Colorado was permanently mute after last week's locker room fiasco.

Don't worry. He's not! Not sure if that's a good thing or bad thing, given what Shedeur could say. But, it appears the crack PR staff at Cleveland Browns HQ got Shedeur in the lab, spent a week with him, and pumped out a brand-new human.

Ohio's Fox affiliate tracked Shedeur down at a car dealership Tuesday in the wake of the Joe Flacco trade, and decided it was more important for Sanders to answer questions about his future rather than sell some Subaru Foresters.

Not great for the local economy. Good for internet bloggers like me who need some #content on a Wednesday in October:

Shedeur Sanders obsession grows

Can't get over the car dealership backdrop. What's going on here? I assume Shedeur was signing autographs or doing some sort of commercial or something silly, but still. Just to pump that out in the showroom is weirdly funny.

Now, to the actual interview itself … it was certainly better than the last time we heard – or didn't hear – from Shedeur:

This wasn't a great interview – part of me thinks Shedeur had no idea Flacco got traded and is just BSing the whole time – but it's a hell of a lot better than that nonsense from last week.

Also, and I don't want this to come off as friendly fire because I know the business and I know the Google Algo drives everything … but the obsession over interviewing Shedeur Sanders every time breaking QB news happens in Cleveland is legit insane.

He's a No. 2(ish) quarterback! Why are we getting his opinion on everything? Why do we care? There are 32 backup quarterbacks in the NFL, and we don't hear from any of them on a weekly basis except Shedeur Sanders.

And that's not even on him. That's on the media. Again, I know he drives clicks and views. I get it. But still. Can we give it a rest every once in a while?

Anyway, it's Baily Zappe time in Cleveland, anyway, so I don't know why we're even bothering with Shedeur.

Give me Zappe!