Shedeur Sanders Makes Baffling Comment After NFL Debut

Can someone help decode what Shedeur Sanders is trying to say here?

Before the Libs hop in my mentions and yell at me for being a racist, know that I actually don't mind Shedeur Sanders. I think he's good for football. He drives #content, and my job depends on #content.

He's a Sanders. Cocky (haven't you noticed?!). Brash. Sort of goofy. Over the top. I'm not sure if he's actually good at being an NFL QB yet, and completing 14 passes against future Allstate agents doesn't really do it for me.

But I'm not here to shit on him after a solid preseason debut. He didn't piss all over himself, and I assume that's always the goal for rookies making their first start. I'm not ready to hang the banner in Cleveland just yet, but I'm certain he's already better than Dillon Gabriel.

So, he's got that going for him.

But here's what annoys me … when he gets all dramatic and hyperbolic and becomes a Bed, Bath & Beyond pillow after a game.

Towards the end of an inexplicable FIVE-minute interview with NFL Network's Cam Wolfe after Friday's win, Shedeur said something that I'm still trying to piece together this morning.

Take a look (start at the 4-minute mark):

Shedeur Sanders always gets weird

"You've got to understand who I'm playing for … I'm playing for people who don't have a voice."

Huh? What does that even mean? Seriously, what the hell does that mean? Who doesn't have a voice? Is he talking about other black people? LeBron? His dad? His ex-teammates? I don't understand.

"People locked up."

He's playing for people in jail? Did I hear that right? Again, it's just a baffling way to end an interview. This is why I get annoyed with Shedeur Sanders. Right here.

The drooling over him by the media last night was insane. Legit insane. They acted like he just hoisted a Lombardi. It was stunning.

But that's fine. That's not Shedeur's fault. And he played fine! He looked better than any backup QB I was forced to watch play for the Dolphins last season. Trust me, I've seen some awful quarterback play. I had to sit through multiple quarters of Tim Boyle.

Shedeur Sanders is infinitely better already.

But then he says weird shit like this, and blows the whole thing up. It's the same shtick LeBron has been using in the NBA for years now. The weird, cryptic, virtue-signaling crap that makes no sense and that nobody can decipher.

Anyway, go ahead and call me racist now, Libs. Bring it on. Let's have a Saturday.