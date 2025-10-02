Deion Sanders Seems Proud Son Sheduer Turned Into A Mime In Front Of Reporters After Browns' QB Change

The vast majority of people who saw Shedeur Sanders' Wednesday interview, where he refused to speak and literally mimed to reporters, thought it was a bizarre move from the rookie quarterback. Deion Sanders, Shedeur's old man, is not one of those people.

Sheduer opted not to speak with the media — sort of — when asked about the Cleveland Browns making a quarterback change, sliding rookie Dillon Gabriel into the starting role, and benching Joe Flacco. Shedeur mouthed some words, but didn't speak in what was certainly a unique scene.

Deion not only thought his son's literal charade inside the locker room was funny, as evident by the countless laughing emojis he commented on Instagram, but he also sounded proud of his son for the move.

"Good 1 son. You did that," Sanders commented on the social media app.

Many NFL fans assumed that Shedeur's decision not to speak (out loud) with reporters was him showing frustration for not getting an opportunity as QB1 and remaining third on the Cleveland depth chart. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, however, Shedeur was miming as some sort of response to former NFL coach turned analyst Rex Ryan and his criticisms of the young signal caller.

"Shedeur Sanders pantomiming today was in response to ESPN analyst Rex Ryan criticizing the rookie QB earlier this week," Schefter reported.

Schefter's report makes plenty of sense given that Ryan was rather harsh on Shedeur during Monday's edition of ‘Get Up.’

"Something’s missing with this kid. This kid talks, and he runs his mouth. Like he said, ‘I can be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this," Ryan said. "Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way."

While Shedeur has every right to be frustrated with Ryan following his comments, turning into a mime in front of your reporters, essentially playing games with the media, likely won't result in a quick jump up the depth chart that he's looking for.