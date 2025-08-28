Shedeur Sanders Labeled ‘Great Talent’ By Browns Legend Joe Thomas Who Cautions QB Needs More Development

It wouldn't be a day that ends in Y if we weren't talking about the NFL's most popular 5th-round draft pick, Shedeur Sanders. Alas, welcome to Thursday.

Sanders, currently penciled in as the Browns' third quarterback behind starter Joe Flacco and third-rounder Dillon Gabriel, was on the mind of Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame offensive lineman Joe Thomas, he of roughly a million-consecutive offensive snaps played, and OutKick's Dan Dakich during Thursday morning's broadcast of Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich.

Thomas laughed off the idea that Sanders could immediately be a savior for the Browns and the suggestion by some that anyone not thinking Shedeur should be starting are "idiots." But that's not to say Thomas doesn't recognize Sanders' obvious talent.

"Yes he has a higher ceiling (than most 5th round picks)," Thomas told Dakich. "He's a great playmaker, has tremendous accuracy. He has that feel when he's in the game of how to make big plays. But just because you have that ceiling that's really high and that potential to be able to do that, that doesn't mean you can do that right now.

"…I think the reason Shedeur fell to the fifth round is because he's got a lot of development that he still needs to do before he can be an NFL starting quarterback."

Joe Thomas And Shedeur Sanders Were Drafted By Browns 18 Years Apart

Thomas knows more than a thing or two about quarterbacks, considering he was on the field with 20 QBs during his 11-season career with the Browns. And the vast majority of those guys were Kurt Waner-eque. And by that, I mean the Kurt Warner bagging groceries portion of his career, not the Super Bowls or MVPs.

But Thomas does know talent, and it's apparent to the ex-left tackle that Sanders is not lacking in that department.

"He's a great talent," said Thomas. "But, he's not developed enough right now to be able to see that talent (on the field) because he needs to be able to be in those pro-style systems for a lot longer before he will be able to show where that talent is."

Stay patient, Cleveland. You've gone roughly 80 years without a Super Bowl, and it's been nearly as long since you've had a franchise-caliber QB. What's one more season?

