Joe Thomas Defends Browns' OL Who Swatted Away Deshaun Watson's Hand In Viral Video

Has Deshaun Watson lost the locker room already?

That's what many fans have suggested after a video went viral of a seemingly cold interaction between the Cleveland Browns quarterback and offensive lineman Joel Bitonio during the team's Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Some eagle-eyed viewers caught the moment during the TV broadcast when Watson fumbled and Bitonio hit the deck to recover the football. When Watson reached out to help him up, Bitonio swatted away the QB's hand, rolled over and got up on his own.

That interaction ignited rumors that Bitonio might harbor animosity toward his signal caller, who hasn't exactly lived up to his massive contract.

So Joe Thomas — a legendary offensive tackle who played with Bitonio for four years in Cleveland — has stepped up to set the record straight. Or, at least, to offer some perspective.

"Whether Joel loves Deshaun or hates Deshaun I have no idea, but this video doesn't tell you anything," Thomas posted on X. "big old offensive lineman are like turtles; we can't get up unless we roll over and do the ‘push-up to kneel to stand’ routine. Achy backs, big bellies, lots of bracing on our knees and ankles: it's nearly impossible to help us up like that, we just can't bend like the skinny skill guys.

"I did that several times in my career and then people realized to not try and help me up! Carry on, nothing to see here."

So Thomas says it's a non-story, and maybe that's true.

But one thing that can't be downplayed is how atrocious Deshaun Watson was in his 2024 debut. In the Browns' 33-17 loss to the Cowboys, the 28-year-old completed just 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked six times.

And for five years, $230 million, that's not a great ROI.