Shedeur Sanders Draft Stock Seems To Be Tumbling, Signs Point To Him Being Out Of Top 5

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has said multiple times he's not worried about what slot he is selected in the draft, but is more interested in getting to a team that's the right fit, even if it's a team picking later.

And he's likely to get his wish.

Sanders, it seems now, will not be the high top-of-the-draft selection everyone speculated he'd be even a month ago.

NFL Teams Pick For Talent And Need

His drop hasn't been precipitous for any dubious reason. But it's been steady based on the routine weighing of his talent and potential versus that of other prospects.

NFL teams, in other words, are likely to be picking better prospects or picking to fill other needs.

Six weeks ago, at the NFL scouting combine, Sanders said he believes himself to be the best quarterback in the 2025 draft class.

"Of course," he said.

That's a big deal because a lot of teams need quarterbacks.

Cam Ward First QB Off The Board

But the Tennessee Titans, holding the No. 1 overall selection in the draft, will be making Miami's Cam Ward their pick to settle their quarterback situation.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who obviously holds sway over his quarterback, met the Cleveland Browns contingent at the Colorado pro day, including owner Jimmy Haslem.

"It was cool, I like him," the elder Sanders said.

But Haslem's team, needing a quarterback, now seems more focused on one of Sanders' other players – Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter – as their likely pick at No. 2.

And even if they don't pick Hunter, the idea of selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter also has traction in the Browns building.

The Browns this week have also focused on other quarterbacks – Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe – in what would obviously play out as them picking an elite prospect at No. 2 and selecting one of the other quarterbacks at the top of the second round.

(The Browns might also be tempted to trade back into the lower parts of the first round for a QB.)

Giants Visiting With Abdul Carter

Bottom line? Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 is unlikely.

The New York Giants also need a quarterback, and they have the No. 3 overall selection. But the idea of selecting Sanders that high has been called an "overdraft" scenario by numerous NFL executives speaking to OutKick and the Giants are expected to agree.

They are instead in a position to select either Carter or Hunter – whichever is available – or possibly trade down to still get a good player while adding other draft resources.

Carter is visiting the Giants' facility on Thursday.

The Patrtiots won't be selecting Sanders with the No. 4 pick. They have Drake Maye.

The Jacksonville Jaguars won't be selecting Sanders with the No. 5 pick. They are committed to Trevor Lawrence.

Sanders Likely Out Of Top 5

So Sanders, a candidate to go No. 1 weeks ago, will likely land out of the top 5.

"It don't matter where I go," Sanders said at his pro day. "I know the influence I have in society and our culture. So, wherever I go, it's definitely going to be improvement than what it was before I got there."

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 6 overall selection. And Sanders has been able to strike up a relationship with Tom Brady, who is a club minority owner whose opinion on personnel is important to everyone in the organization.

But the Raiders traded for Geno Smith weeks ago. And then they signed him to a two-year contract. Smith believes the Raiders are set at quarterback.

So does a team that needs to add talent throughout the roster and has the opportunity to do that with a premium pick in the top 10, invest that selection on what would initially be a developmental backup?

The fact of the matter is most NFL pundits – yes, the same ones who were wrong about Sanders possibly being the first pick – are now tying the quarterback to the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 or the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21.

Steelers Bracing For Not Having Rodgers?

The Steelers are doing their due diligence on Sanders.

They're hosting Sanders on a top 30 visit on Thursday. And here's why that makes sense:

Aaron Rodgers is acting more and more like a diva of late. Free agency began in mid-March and is now a back-burner issue for most teams.

And yet Rodgers still has not announced his intentions about playing for the Steelers or retiring. Those are his only two choices at the moment. Yet, he hasn't seen fit to pull the proverbial trigger on either.

So, while Rodgers hedges, the Steelers are right to be making other potential plans.

And what if the Steelers get Rodgers? What then for Sanders?

Well, it still would make sense for the Steelers to draft a quarterback of the future when their starter is 41-years-old. At least Sanders better hope so, or he might be looking at the second round as a possible draft slot.