'Bad' Quarterback Class Of 2025 Might See As Many As 10 QBs Selected In The NFL Draft

It's a bad quarterback draft, the draft gurus told us. There might only be a couple of quarterbacks selected in the first round, the anonymous scouts insisted. Better to wait on next year's draft class because more and better quarterbacks will be available then, we've been told.

But guess what? The NFL is a quarterback league.

And the NFL, more accurately, is a league short on good quarterbacks.

Cam Ward First, Then Everyone Else

So while Miami's Cam Ward is going to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall selection and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will likely go somewhere later in the first round, multiple NFL teams are doing their homework on all the other quarterbacks in this draft.

And that may turn the April 24-26 draft into one of the deeper quarterback drafts in a while.

It should be noted that Scouts Inc. has draftable grades on 10 quarterbacks this year.

If all of those are indeed picked, it would surpass the 2022 draft when nine quarterbacks were selected, rival the 2021 draft when 10 were selected, and even come close to the 2024 quarterback class that had a record-tying six quarterbacks selected in the first round.

No, six quarterbacks won't be picked in the first round this year. Not close. But last year's class included 11 quarterbacks selected the entire draft, so this year's draft might come close.

Why is this?

Browns Need QB Help At Some Point

Because, even as teams understand there isn't a great supply of top-tier QB prospects this draft class, that doesn't change the fact many of them still have a demand for quarterback help.

The Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and even the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles all could easily be in a market for quarterback in the coming draft.

No, they don't all need starters and all won't be using their first-round picks on quarterbacks.

But they have depth chart holes to fill or upgrades to make at quarterback.

So while teams might not pick a quarterback in the first round, multiple NFL teams are doing the homework to pick a quarterback.

Jaxson Dart A Popular Guy

The Cleveland Browns may or may not select a quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick. But they're working on picking a QB at some point, perhaps in the second round. Or in trade-down or trade back into the first-round scenarios.

That's why the Browns have been busy checking out quarterbacks this week.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart visited the Browns on Tuesday. He wasn't alone, apparently, because clevelanddotcom reported the club also hosted visits with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.

None of those prospects are worthy of being picked No. 2 overall. Late first rounders? Dart might be that.

Second rounders? Maybe third rounders? Milroe and Shough would probably fit that bill.

Giants Have Done Work On Shough

The Giants are looking for a quarterback. And while that doesn't mean they'll pick one at No. 3 overall, they might come back to one in the second or third round.

They've done considerable work on Dart and general manager Joe Schoen was at the Louisville pro day and saw Shough, who is visiting the team on Wednesday.

The Raiders are next on Dart’s itinerary for a so-called 30 visit even though the team signed Geno Smith to be their 2025 starter.

Dart, it seems, is a very popular prospect and could wind up being selected in the first round, but definitely in the second round if that doesn't happen. Before his visit Tuesday, he previously had a private workout with the Browns, and he visited the Steelers last week.

Sanders Gets Attention From Multiple Teams

Milroe, who has accepted an invitation to attend the draft's first day, had a private workout with the Saints and Browns, prior to his Cleveland visit. The Jets and Steelers have also shown interest in him.

Sanders, who has visited the Giants and Browns, is tentatively scheduled to visit the Steelers later this week and Raiders next week. No, he's not a sure bet to go to the Browns at No. 2 – probably isn't happening.

Teams are scrambling (pardon the pun) to get with these quarterbacks as much as they possibly can to get a handle on whether they're worthy of a pick that can change the course of the franchise.

That's happening despite the fact that everyone told us this is a bad year for quarterbacks.