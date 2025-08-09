Shedeur Sanders Confronts Negative Reporter During NFL Debut

Just to make sure OutKick meets our Shedeur Sanders quota for the day, I have more #content from the Browns' (soon-to-be) starting QB.

Shedeur made his NFL debut last night in Carolina, throwing for 130 yards and two scores. He was solid. Now, the media is making him out to be the second coming of Joe Montana, but whatever. I digress.

I thought he was good. Better than expected, for sure, given he plummeted in April's draft and played against JV defenses out in Colorado. But, fair is fair, and Shedeur silenced some haters in his debut.

Not all of them, though. And I ain't talking about me! Let's all check in with Browns writer Tony Grossi, who has been one giant Negative Nellie towards Shedeur all training camp long.

Take that, Tony!

Shedeur Sanders comes out looking OK here

Look, it's a harmless interaction. I've certainly seen worse. Some will say this makes Shedeur look bad. Or petty. Or both.

I think it makes him look … human. He didn't attack poor Tony. He didn't jump all over him. He didn't blast him. He had some fun, and moved it along. I'm not gonna sit here and rip Shedeur Sanders for this.

"Oh, he's an a--hole, always has been," OutKick's resident Browns fan, Anthony Farris, told me today.

Anthony's a pretty good judge of people, so I trust him. If he says most of Cleveland hates Tony, then this is only going to help Shedeur Sanders. You want to please the fans, and taking on nasty media members is usually a solid way into their hearts …

… as long as you back it up on the field, of course.

Last season, Tua Tagovailoa got a little snippy with the media after a loss, and that hurt him with Dolphins fans. I was one of them. If you lose and play like crap, pipe down and keep it moving. If you win and play well, then those doors open for you.

Anyway, this is my second Shedeur Sanders story already today, and it ain't even noon, so I can tell it's gonna be a long season. Can't wait.

Go Browns!