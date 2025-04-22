Shannon Sharpe's Attorney Answers Questions On Sexually Explicit Allegations, Calls Situation A 'Shakedown'

The attorney for NFL Hall of Famer and broadcaster Shannon Sharpe, Lanny Davis, spoke to the media for about 45 minutes on Tuesday afternoon to make comments and answer questions about the accusations made against his client.

Davis started by recommending that the media, and interested parties, watch Sharpe's remarks about the allegations on Instagram, including playing his comments on the conference call.

He was also highly complimentary of Sharpe in his opening remarks, saying as a lawyer you "Can't do any better" than having "the truth" and "the facts" on your side. Davis addressed the expected forthcoming recording by the plaintiff, saying that they believe what will be released is an "edited tape" and a "distortion of the truth."

Davis said that he and Sharpe want the plaintiff and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, to "put the whole video out" so an independent expert can determine whether it’s been edited. Sharpe has also accused Buzbee of targeting "black men," describing the entire case as a "shakedown."

As to what their expectations are for the case, Davis said that while a "courtroom and a jury that will determine a verdict," he believes "without any doubt" the lawsuit will not be successful because the plaintiff is "intentionally falsifying what happened."

Shannon Sharpe Attorney Does Not Hold Back On Accusations

Davis repeatedly stated that he wants the plaintiff and her lawyer to release the tape to an expert, and that he's not "heard an answer" to this question from Buzbee. He also stated that they had "no doubt that the video has been edited in order to portray Mr. Sharpe as engaging in non-consensual sex."

Per Davis, the "r word, rape," is "false, viciously false." He described it as "willfully false," and that they have "no doubt" a jury will agree.

He asked the media to "review" text messages from the plaintiff, saying they were relevant to the facts of the case. "The text messages provide context, context that are "her own words," where she "asked for this type of sexual activity." That the actions preceding it were "voluntary sexual behavior."

Sharpe and his lawyer's contention is that this is a "classic case of blackmail," that the plaintiff demanded "tens of millions of dollars in return for not playing this tape."

When asked about a phone recording where Sharpe made threatening remarks about the plaintiff, Davis described it as an "argument on the telephone and Mr. Sharpe spoke in the heat of the moment and did not literally mean" what he said.

Davis described OnlyFans as a "sex website," where "women secure money and payments," and that it's "relevant to her use of role playing."

As to the claim of "blackmail," Davis detailed that the accuser asked for "tens of millions of dollars," and that the two sides were in settlement discussions when the plaintiff filed a case "without any warning."

Per Davis, Sharpe made a settlement offer of at least "ten million dollars," and they believed they were close to an agreement when the lawsuit was filed.

Over the past week, reports broke that Sharpe was nearing a $100 million agreement for his podcast. Davis was asked if he believed that the timing of the lawsuit was connected to learning about the level of income Sharpe could potentially receive. He said he believes it's a "reasonable inference" that the timing is connected, though did say others could draw their own conclusions.

Davis and Sharpe are adamant that the plaintiff is "lying," and "knows she's lying." He said they're so confident that they will be filing a "counter claim," to hold her "accountable for a willful and vicious accusation."

He closed by saying that the facts are "overwhelming," and will "defeat the lie that there was non-consensual sex."

There's obviously much more information sure to come out as the case proceeds. But the settlement discussions are new, especially the amount of money that the plaintiff asked for, and Sharpe's offer. Stay tuned.