Shannon Sharpe's Lawyer Releases Statement Refuting Rape Allegations Leveled Against Him

NFL Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe's lawyer released a statement in regard to a rape lawsuit filed against Sharpe.

On Sunday, a woman - who kept her name hidden at the time - filed the allegations against Sharpe and said that she wanted $50 million in damages from him.

OutKick founder Clay Travis said that the timing of the lawsuit's filing was worth noting.

A day after these allegations, Sharpe released a statement through Lanny J. Davis, his legal counsel, categorically calling the allegations false.

Davis, the author of the post, shared explicit text messages between Sharpe and the woman that were heavily sexual in nature. To top it off, he provided the name of the woman in his statement.

"This lawsuit…is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations - and it will not succeed," Davis said.

Within the statement, he released some disgusting messages that were (allegedly) from the woman in question that showed she wanted the sexual relationship to happen and that there was nothing that could be brought to the level of rape.

"Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct - especially the gross lie of rape - and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail. He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court," Sharpe said. "He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgement based on the facts and the law."

There is no set date for when the court case will begin, and the plaintiff’s side has not yet released a counter statement.