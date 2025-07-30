Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Out At ESPN Following Rape Lawsuit Settlement

ESPN has cut ties with commentator Shannon Sharpe, who recently settled a lawsuit with an ex-girlfriend who accused the former NFL star of rape, according to The Athletic. Sharpe hadn't appeared on ESPN programming since April, when allegations of sexual assault first came to light. With the football season quickly approaching, it appears that the company has decided that Sharpe's legal issues aren't worth having him on First Take, or any other programs.

Following the filing of the lawsuit in April, Sharpe announced he would step away from ESPN.

"At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties," the statement said at the time. "I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason. I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues."

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the woman who sued Sharpe for $50 million, acknowledged the settlement via an Instagram post on July 18. "Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution," Buzbee wrote. "All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice."

Terms of the settlement were not made public, but they didn't appear to involve Sharpe admitting guilt to the allegations levied against him. Regardless, ESPN has decided to move on.

Sharpe was a central figure in ESPN's programming last football season, frequently appearing opposite Stephen A. Smith on the network's most important program, First Take. There's no word on what ESPN plans to do to fill the void left by Sharpe's departure.