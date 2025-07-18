Shannon Sharpe Settles Suit With Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape

Shannon Sharpe has settled the lawsuit with the woman who accused him of rape and sexual assault, per a new post from the woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee.

The lawsuit was filed in April, with an unnamed woman alleging that Sharpe sexually assaulted her multiple times in October 2024 and again in January 2025. The woman claimed she and Sharpe had a two-year consensual relationship and requested $50 million in damages from the 56-year-old former NFL player.

That lawsuit has now been settled.

Buzbee posted on Instagram that his client and the former ESPN star had "mutually agreed" to resolve "all matters."

"Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution," Buzbee posted on Instagram. "All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice."

Will Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit Resolution Lead To ESPN Reunion?

Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed. And with no admission of guilt, it remains to be seen what this means for Sharpe's potential return to ESPN.

In April, he announced he was stepping away from the network.

"At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties," the statement said at the time. "I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason. I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues."

But the NFL preseason is rapidly approaching, with the Hall of Fame Game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions set for July 31.

Some around ESPN believe his time at the sports network is over, but with Sharpe's perceived importance, and the lawsuit now resolved, that might not be accurate. We'll find out soon enough.