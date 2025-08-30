Shane Gillis Finds Himself On Notre Dame's Injury Report

He was listed as an "athlete" on the official report.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are without a key player ahead of their matchup with the Miami Hurricanes .

No, running back Jeremiah Love isn’t injured. Good thing too, because if he were, then Notre Dame might as well just write Sunday’s game off as a loss.

It’s a different player, but no less important. The injured Fighting Irish member is none other than Shane Gillis.

Wait, what?

Gillis is officially on the injury report ahead of the marquee Week 1 matchup due to "tailgating."

Yeah, that’s not a typo. Nor is it some AI-generated graphic just to create clicks. Notre Dame actually put a comedian, who didn’t even attend school in South Bend, on its injury report.

What a time to be alive. (I love that his position is listed as "Athlete." It really completes the joke).

While this may seem like something completely random, there's a little context to it. Gillis teamed up with Notre Dame earlier this week to make a hilarious video of him asking head coach Marcus Freeman to get involved in the program in some unconventional ways.

Being on the injury report wasn’t one of the ways he suggested getting immersed with the Irish, but I think he’ll take it, all things considered.

Gillis is a Notre Dame superfan, appearing on College GameDay last season when the crew visited the Irish’s game against Indiana in the CFP.

At the rate that he’s showing support for his college team, he might soon appear as the sideline leprechaun at one of their home games.

Wouldn’t that be downright hilarious?