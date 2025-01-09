Famous Comedian Breaks Silence On Disaster Nick Saban Moment: WATCH

The awkward moment between Nick Saban and Shane Gillis was apparently a bit more serious than the public might have known.

The popular comedian roasted the former Alabama coach prior to the Indiana/Notre Dame playoff game over the SEC allegedly paying players prior to NIL.

The moment became extremely uncomfortable and awkward as Saban tried to defend himself. Gillis calling him "Alabama Jones" and telling him to get a whip certainly didn't de-escalate the situation.

You can watch the viral moment from December below.

Shane Gillis adds new details of awkward moment with Nick Saban.

Well, it turns out the situation continued once the cameras stopped rolling, and it wasn't all sunshine and roses between Gills and the seven-time national champion.

In fact, it was the exact opposite.

Gillis revealed on his podcast that Saban yelled at him that his claims about cheating were "bullsh*t" and he "spazzed" on the comedian. The comedian also noted he later had to help Saban get down from the stage, and the retired coach looked around to see if anyone else could do it instead.

Watch Gillis break down the situation below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The fact Saban blew his lid at Gillis when the cameras weren't rolling makes the situation significantly funnier.

Anyone watching it on TV knew Saban was legit unhappy. That wasn't acting when he launched into his defense of himself. He was triggered and started scrambling for answers as Gillis just mocked him in front of the country.

That's the kind of content that warms the soul. Now, it turns out that Saban was actually upset, and that's awesome. That's the attitude that put seven rings on his fingers.

Never change, Saban. Never change. That's the spirit and attitude we love. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.