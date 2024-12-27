Nick Saban Breaks Silence After Being Destroyed On Live TV: WATCH

Nick Saban appears eager to take Shane Gillis' jokes in stride after being nuked on live TV.

The famous comedian joined College GameDay last Friday night in South Bend prior to the Notre Dame/Indiana game.

It didn't take long for Gillis to go viral. He mocked the idea that Alabama and the SEC weren't paying players prior to NIL, compared Saban to Indiana Jones because of his hat and then told him to go get a whip.

It was a great reminder that Gillis is the man…..but Saban didn't seem too pleased when it happened on live TV. He launched into a defensive explanation for how he led young men.

Nick Saban responds to Shane Gillis.

Is Saban still uncomfortable with what was said? Is he upset? If the answer to either of those questions is yes, then the former Alabama head coach is doing a nice job of hiding it.

He spoke with Pat McAfee Friday, and made it clear he understands Gillis is a comedian. In fact, he noted that his daughter is a fan.

Watch Saban's response below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Saban's response is the perfect way to handle it. Why throw shots when you can kick back and laugh about it? Look at Saban crack a little smile when he says, "I guess you have to live with it."

In the moment, he appeared very flustered. Some might even say downright upset. However, that was a week ago. At some point you have to understand Gillis was just cracking jokes and move on.

It's not that big of a deal. Don't be the person who takes life so seriously they can't laugh at themselves.

Did Saban get embarrassed and roasted on live TV by Gillis? Yes, but no need to make it bigger than it was. It was a funny segment, and Saban's response is solid. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.