Shane Gillis Teams Up With Notre Dame For Hilarious Video, Lives Out Every Fan's Dream: WATCH

Shane Gillis is a HUGE Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan.

Shane Gillis gifted Notre Dame fans an awesome video ahead of the team's first game.

Notre Dame opens the season Sunday night against the Miami Hurricanes, and expectations for Marcus Freeman's squad are incredibly high.

The Fighting Irish lost in the national title game last year to Ohio State. Fans expect a similar kind of performance in 2025.

While it's unclear if that will happen, at least fans have something funny to laugh about.

Will Notre Dame be able to repeat the success of 2024? (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Shane Gillis teams up with Marcus Freeman for funny video.

Gillis isn't just a famous comedian. He's also a huge Notre Dame football fan, and wears his fandom for the Fighting Irish on his sleeve.

He linked up with Marcus Freeman for an incredible video to get things rolling for the Fighting Irish, and he played out every fan's dream:

Get to call some shots on the field with the team.

Check out the funny sketch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This video does truly sum up every single fan's dream. We all want to get our hands on a whistle and start calling in plays or get to take a few snaps.

Seriously, what would you give to actually run a practice for your favorite team? I would give a lot of money, and I say that as a working-class man.

This video is also a fun reminder that Gillis isn't just funny, he's a regular dude who happens to be famous. That's the best kind of celebrity.

I've never done it before, but I have no doubt Gillis is a blast to crush some beers with. We might have to get that meeting set up.

Shane Gillis starred in a comedic video with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Let's hope Gillis continues to pump out content all season long, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.