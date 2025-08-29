Shane Gillis Teams Up With Notre Dame For Hilarious Video, Lives Out Every Fan's Dream: WATCH

Shane Gillis gifted Notre Dame fans an awesome video ahead of the team's first game.

Notre Dame opens the season Sunday night against the Miami Hurricanes, and expectations for Marcus Freeman's squad are incredibly high.

The Fighting Irish lost in the national title game last year to Ohio State. Fans expect a similar kind of performance in 2025.

While it's unclear if that will happen, at least fans have something funny to laugh about.

Shane Gillis teams up with Marcus Freeman for funny video.

Gillis isn't just a famous comedian. He's also a huge Notre Dame football fan, and wears his fandom for the Fighting Irish on his sleeve.

He linked up with Marcus Freeman for an incredible video to get things rolling for the Fighting Irish, and he played out every fan's dream:

Get to call some shots on the field with the team.

Check out the funny sketch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This video does truly sum up every single fan's dream. We all want to get our hands on a whistle and start calling in plays or get to take a few snaps.

Seriously, what would you give to actually run a practice for your favorite team? I would give a lot of money, and I say that as a working-class man.

This video is also a fun reminder that Gillis isn't just funny, he's a regular dude who happens to be famous. That's the best kind of celebrity.

I've never done it before, but I have no doubt Gillis is a blast to crush some beers with. We might have to get that meeting set up.

Let's hope Gillis continues to pump out content all season long, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.