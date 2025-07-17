Security Guard Assaults Paralyzed Driver At NASCAR Race, And The Details Are Disgusting

NASCAR might have a problem on it's hands here.

A lot of scumbags in this world. A LOT. I, however, may have found the scummiest of all.

And he resides in California! What a shock. Didn't see it coming, did you?!

Alexander Rosiles, 27, has been charged with assault and is being held on a $35,000 bond after sending an already wheelchair-bound former racer to the hospital during last week's NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway.

You see? SCUMBAG.

Sprint car driver Chase Johnson, who was paralyzed last year in a crash at Silver Dollar Speedway, was purely a fan for Sunday's Cup race at what I still personally call Sears Point. NASCAR may call it Sonoma now, but to me, it's Sears Point.

Anyway, Johnson and his wife were leaving the event, when Rosiles – who works security for the track – apparently wouldn't allow them access to the handicap parking lot, even though they both had credentials.

At one point, he allegedly told Johnson that another "crippled" had to go another way, too. That's according to a Facebook post put out by Johnson's official race team. Take it with a grain of salt, of course.

Anyway, one thing led to another, and this scumbag security guard apparently shoved Johnson backwards to the point where his wheelchair flipped over, rendering him briefly unconscious after his head hit the ground.

Here's the kicker

I mean, what are we doing here? I'm talking to the world. To society. What in the hell are we doing here?

And you know what? I haven't even gotten to the kicker of this disgusting story yet. The scumbag security guard currently in jail right now? He's got a previous assault conviction from March 2019!

Here's an obvious follow-up question for Sonoma and NASCAR: Why in the hell are we hiring dudes with assault records to run security?

I don't know who makes that call, by the way. My guess is it's the track's decision. But regardless, it's ridiculous.

Maybe don't hire a felon to work the gates next time. Just a thought.

"The guard pushed the victim, causing his wheelchair to tip over, resulting in the victim losing consciousness and sustaining injuries," the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Disgusting.

If I was Chase Johnson, I'd be lawyering my ass up so hard right now, Steve Phelps would be SWEATING bullets. Again, no clue if this is a NASCAR issue or a Sonoma issue, but let's be honest … it will turn into a NASCAR issue. Follow the money, as they say.

Fans on the scene corroborated what Johnson's race team said in the original Facebook post.

This incident happened directly in front of me during my coverage on Sunday. Track medical staff and those at the nearby Mobility Pit Box were there quickly.

I didn't mention this publicly before now as I didn't want to impede the investigation or inject myself unnecessarily. I certainly wish the best to Chase on his recovery, and to his family as they deal with this. It was an awful thing to witness and I'm glad law enforcement is handling it.

Let's nail this smug security guard to the wall.