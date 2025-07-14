NASCAR Driver Accused Of Disturbing Act, Bubba Wallace Will Drive A Trump Car & 'Thanks A Lot, D--khead!'

Should I just go back to last week's edition and copy/past the intro? I mean, it's pretty much the same thing. Hell, it's gonna be exactly the same thing, so let's give it a try and see if it works …

Shane Van Gisbergen won again, and ruined yet another road course for everyone else.

And for those of you shouting about him not belonging in the playoffs (a fair point), there are road courses on the schedule in each of the first two rounds.

So, he could – and probably will – advance to at least the Round of 8. Great!

Yep – worked like a charm! And it saved me two whole minutes. Thanks, SGV!

God, what a miserable two-week stretch for NASCAR. I'm sorry, but this has been brutal. Nothing against SVG, but I'm so tired of him. I think everyone is. And folks who say, ‘you need to enjoy this, it’s like watching MJ' are so full of shit.

No, it's not like watching Michael Jordan, you dummies. If Michael Jordan was only good for seven games a season, and then basically rode the bench for the other 75, I'd agree. But he was generally good for all 82 games, if you don't know. Like, really, reallllly good.

SVG's best non-road course finish this season is 14th at Charlotte. 14th! He's finished outside the top-30 seven times. Come on. What are we doing here?

Anyway, I don't want to dump on SVG all day. I will, however, dump on road course racing. I've got absolutely no problem doing that.

What else? I've got a pit road TUSSLE after someone nearly lost a hand, Bubba Wallace in a Donald Trump paint scheme (sort of), and the NASCAR wives enjoyed Napa! And I ain't talking about the auto parts store.

Four tires, enough fuel to get us as far away from a road course as possible, and maybe one of them bright orange hunting vests for this DOG on pit road … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘The Sign Says Kid's At Play, Slow Down!' edition – is LIVE!

This was probably a few inches away from ending differently

God, if I had a nickel for every time I heard that!

Look, I'm not gonna continue to be negative towards SVG right off the jump. I'm certainly not done yet, but I'll take a break for a bit to focus elsewhere.

And buddy, this little dust-up between Ty Gibbs and a crew member of Brad Keselowski's team was CLOSE:

You need to watch it a couple times to see what's really going on, but once you realize why the dude is pissed … you can't blame him for being pissed.

So, the backstory here is that Brad and Ty had some beef on the track, and also happened to be in pit stalls right next to each other. Funny how that always works out.

Well, actually, scratch that! It wasn't Brad who punted Ty. It was his teammate, Chris Buescher. Now, they had nearly identical paint schemes yesterday – which is always stupid – and Ty appeared to take out his frustrations on Brad's team.

And by that, I mean he tried to crush someone with his Toyota. As one does, of course.

NASCAR said they reviewed the incident and didn't see any intent, which makes sense given NASCAR usually makes horribly wrong calls.

Come on, guys. What are we doing here?

Speaking of Brad Keselowski …

Look, pit road is the Wild Wild West. If you haven't been on it during an actual NASCAR race, trust me … it's a bloodbath.

I'm shocked this stuff doesn't happen more often. Frankly, I'm shocked someone hasn't actually lost a limb yet. It's just such close quarters, with pissed-off drivers, heavy equipment, and things flying all over the place.

How fellas don't nearly die every single week is beyond me. I assume they did all the time back in the 70s and 80s – at least that's how my sweet old grandma talks – but they don't nowadays.

Ty Gibbs, bless his heart, tried his damnedest here. Would've probably been the first time a past or present Joe Gibbs driver ran someone over on the track!

Whooooof. How's that for some dark humor on a Monday in July? Even I didn't see that one coming. Yikes.

Agree? Disagree? Zach.Dean@OutKick.com!

Anyway, let's pray to God HR isn't reading this and move the hell on …

… to Brad Keselowski ripping NASCAR for making us sit through SEVEN road course races a year!

Angry Rhino is BACK, Bubba's Trump scheme and NASCAR wives take on Napa

I mean, I'm 10000% with Brad on this one. Frankly, everyone should be. When it comes to smart NASCAR drivers, Brad is so far above everyone else in the garage, it's really not even close.

So, it's a good rule of thumb to just always agree with him when he speaks.

And he's right on this one, too. We were doing just fine with Sonoma and Watkins Glenn. Fine, you want to add one or two more a year? Go for it. We can deal with it. But seven road races a season is probably five too many. Think about the last three weeks of racing …

We had an all-time race at Atlanta, followed by a pair of clunkers in crime-riddled Chicago and Sonoma. Seems like some wasted momentum for NASCAR, which isn't ideal given it's already a pretty tough time of year for ratings.

Less Chicago Street Course, more Rockingham, Bowman-Gray and Chicagoland. Yeah, that's right, I said it. Bring back Chicagoland!

OK, let's get to angry Ryan Blaney before we get on outta here. Ryan, how's pre-fatherhood treating you?

I mean, is Angry Ryan Blaney back or WHAT?! God, I missed him. Been a MINUTE, but our guy is back and the heater is still HOT.

Just ‘F-U’s' flying left and right. Awful day for Rhino at Sonoma. Just awful. So bad, that he was up at 3 a.m. responding to shitposts on Twitter.

Love that energy. Welcome back, Rhino!

Next? This is related to absolutely nothing we're talking about or have been talking about, but Bubba Wallace is driving a SPACE FORCE car this Sunday, and I can't get enough of that irony:

Shut up, Pria Princess. They were 100% respectful. We're just laughing at the fact that Bubba hates Donald Trump, and is now driving a Space Force car. That's funny.

I know Space Force wasn't completely a Trump thing, but, let's be honest, it was. When he started Space Force during his first Administration, it was all people could talk about.

The Libs mocked it. The Big Rs championed it. I think I bought a flag for my yard. What a time to be alive.

And now Bubba Wallace is piloting Trump's Big, Beautiful car at Dover. Incredible.

OK, that's it for today. Let's go ahead and head to Dover with MMPS OG, McCall Gaulding.

Vroom vroom.