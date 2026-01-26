Secret Service Daytona 500 Expenses Leave Libs Fuming, Dale Jr. Disgustingly Attacked & Punches Thrown!

Wake up, it's race week! That's right. For the first time since the Monday after Halloween, we can finally say it. An actual race week. It's here. In six days, the NASCAR fellas will take their first green flag of 2026.

And then, of course, take a week off before the actual season begins. Always silly. Always funny. But, that's a next week problem.

This week? We pull those belts tight one more time like Larry Mac would want, and get ready to take on the Madhouse. Let's get angry.

We're gonna talk Bowman Gray today, obviously. We're also gonna take a look at the Daytona 500 in a few weeks and do an impromptu economics lesson whilst we do it.

Remember when Donald Trump made a cameo last year? Well, for some reason, we now know how much it costs to house the Secret Service, and buddy, it ain't cheap. The Libs will LOVE this one.

I've also got our first brawl of 2026 over at the Rolex 24, Danica Patrick had a big 21st birthday over the weekend, and the TROLLS are after Dale Earnhardt Jr. after he skipped the NASCAR Hall of Fame ceremony last week.

Not on my watch, trolls. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever.

Four tires, enough fuel to power the furnace for all you #FERNsurvivors (not me, it was 90 in Florida yesterday), and maybe a hotel voucher for the Secret Service fellas next time … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘The Offseason Is Finally Over For One Week, And Then It's Weirdly Back' edition – is LIVE!

The Daytona 500 wins!

Just an insane number for a quick trip to Daytona. I used to live in Daytona. For years, actually. Years. I can assure you, it ain't worth half a million. Nobody should ever, ever, drop $500k for a trip to Daytona. Go to New Smyrna instead. Much better way to spend your money.

GREAT Cracker Barrel and Hooters around the track, though. Those two places alone almost make it worth the trip. Almost.

Anyway, let's dive into these numbers, because they are stunning:

- According to new documents obtained through a public records request by Front Office Sports, the Secret Service racked up $561,842.63 in expenses for a trip to the Daytona 500. Hotel payments made up more than half of that total.

- In protecting Trump, his son Eric, daughter-in-law Lara, and two grandchildren, the Secret Service expensed $561,842.63 broken down into:

$335,448.26 to 11 hotels, with payments ranging from roughly $8,300 to more than $75,000 at an official Walt Disney World hotel.

$213,738.20 to an event company for "Tent(s), Fans, Heaters, etc."

$8,832.00 for a "Purchase Adjustment" also coded as "Lodging/Temporary Duty."

$3,544.18 to Daytona International Speedway for bike racks.

$279.99 to Bubbles Car Wash for "All Fleet Management." Trump’s motorcade did a lap around the track.

Can't be giving Disney money, Mr. President

Just insane numbers. The 500, by the way, was by far – by FAR – the biggest expense for Secret Service last year. It wasn't even close.

Maybe it's because they dropped nearly $300 on a car wash? What's that all about? There are 27 grandkids in the Trump empire. Maybe have them get out there and start learning about manual labor?

Documents showed that the Super Bowl only cost a measly $120,000, while the NCAA D1 wrestling championship was basically free ($65k). UFC 314 last April cost less than $50k – what a DEAL! So, yes, the Daytona 500 ran laps around everything else (see what I did there!).

The Libs, obviously, will be furious over this information. Why? Because it's Trump, of course. I will say, he does take a lot of trips to sporting events. I don't blame him. If I were president, I would 100% do the same thing. I'd never be in that hellhole they call Washington DC. I'd go on trips all the time.

Now, my biggest issue here is giving $75,000 to a Walt Disney hotel. That's disgusting behavior out of this administration. I cannot stand Disney. It's the worst place in Florida, by a mile. It's another liberal hellhole, just like DC.

I assume Eric and Lara stayed there, along with their kids. I get it. But come on, Mr. President. Disney?! Disgusting. At least go to Universal next time. Don't give a dime to those filthy Disney CROOKS.

Almost makes me as angry as these two ANIMALS were at the Rolex over the weekend:

Dale, Danica & NASCAR on FOX

Yes! What's the infamous NASCAR line? "Boys, have at it." This is what it's all about. This is how you know the racing season is upon us.

We had the Rolex 24 kick us off Saturday and Sunday, and now we're rolling right into Busch Clash week. Thank God. It comes at just the perfect time each year.

We had our last real football weekend of the year yesterday. It's over. We have to sit through the Patriots for a few more hours in two weeks, and then it's over.

And, of course, we'll all be sad. What the hell are we supposed to do with our Sundays now? BAM. NASCAR is back. Hits like crack, every year.

Welcome back, fellas!

It's true, by the way. I was actually thinking about this yesterday while watching both games. CBS is just awful. I'm sorry, but it's horrendous. The product is terrible. The atmosphere is terrible. The announcers, of course, are insufferable. Yesterday's AFC Championship didn't feel like an AFC Championship. It felt like a Week 2 game.

Last night's NFC title game was electric. Yes, I know the game itself was miles better than whatever that was we were forced to watch in Denver, but still. The product is just so much better in the booth, it's not even close. What a bloodbath.

Anyway, welcome back Mike, Kevin and Clint! Thank God we don't have to think about Leigh for the next seven months!

Just kidding. Relax. (Not really).

Next? How about the trolls ATTACKING Dale Jr. for skipping the HOF ceremony last week? What's happening here? This is Cardinal Sin No. 1 in NASCAR:

So, the original post was about Dale – and Mark Martin, I believe – skipping the NASCAR HOF induction ceremony last week. For those who missed it, Kurt Busch was the headliner this year.

Frankly, I probably would've skipped, too. No offense to Kurt. Well, kind of.

Turns out, Dale was at his daughter's dance. Take that, Libs! Now, to be fair, the original poster – who deleted the comment out of shame, I assume – did own up to being tanked whilst typing it.

Feel like we can all appreciate this:

All good, Mark from NC! We like accountability around here. No harm, no foul! I'm just impressed you were actually watching the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction. Were you at gunpoint? Just kidding!

Two more on the way out. First? Danica is ready for race season, too!

That's how you spend an offseason, boys and girls. Different worlds. Good for Danica. Apres Vibes indeed. Whatever the hell that means.

OK, that's it for today. Happy race week, everyone. Good to have you back, NASCAR (until next week).

Take us home, Larry Mac, McCall AND Sam Busch! What a threesome!