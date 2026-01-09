SEC Humiliation Is Complete, As Ole Miss Loss Moves Conference To 0-3 In Playoff Against P4 Teams

It is finished.

The SEC's hope of returning to the National Championship game, let alone winning another title, was extinguished Thursday night. The Ole Miss Rebels, who advanced to the semifinal by beating Tulane and all-world magical SEC Champion Georgia, lost to the Miami Hurricanes in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl 31-27. And the Rebels' loss completed one of the most humiliating, discrediting postseason runs of performance we've ever seen from a major conference.

It started on December 20, when the Miami Hurricanes from the lowly ACC went into Kyle Field and held Texas A&M to three points. The very same Texas A&M Aggies that went 7-1 in the SEC and missed out on a trip to Atlanta due only to tiebreakers. They scored three points and lost to an ACC team.

Virginia, another team from the downtrodden ACC, beat Missouri 13-7. That ensured Missouri never beat a Power 4 team with a winning record. Then Houston, from the lowly Big 12, beat LSU. Illinois, a team that perfectly exemplifies the differences in perception between conferences, beat Tennessee. It marked the second consecutive season that the Illini beat an SEC team in a bowl game. It also ensured that Tennessee would also not beat a Power 4 team with a winning record this season. Though because the Illinois brand name and fan support is well below that of teams like Florida, or Tennessee, the Illini will receive little in the way of preferential treatment in next year's AP Polls.

Texas beat Michigan to regain some pride for the SEC, but it was short-lived. Iowa handled Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Then the Indiana Hoosiers obliterated Alabama in the Rose Bowl Game 38-3.

Then, for good measure, Wake Forest even beat Mississippi State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. That left just Ole Miss standing, the last hope for the SEC to make good on its endless run of self-proclaimed superiority. The Rebels did not. And when you add Miami's second win over an SEC team in the playoff to the other results for college football's most self-obsessed conference, it's a remarkably quick, comprehensive dismantling of its preferred narratives.

SEC Bowl Run Ends In Disaster

Put all the bowl games together and the SEC went 1-8 in postseason games against other Power 4 conference teams. That includes going 0-3 in the College Football Playoff against non-SEC Power 4 conference teams. The SEC won't reach the National Championship game for a third consecutive season. Its only wins in the playoff were Alabama beating Oklahoma, Ole Miss beating Tulane, and Ole Miss beating Georgia. That's despite getting five, FIVE, teams into the playoff. And after its commissioner wanted even more.

Given the jaw-dropping number of comments from SEC-affiliated boosters, personalities, coaches, media partners at ESPN, and even players, there's little doubt that this bowl season will permanently alter the relationship of the other big conferences to the SEC moving forward. This bowl season should also reframe conversations between fans, particularly those who shout "just means more" or reference Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty nearly a decade ago as an example of SEC superiority in 2026.

Perhaps more importantly, it should also draw increased attention to the College Football Playoff selection committee, and the level of deference it shows to the SEC because of inaccurate propaganda. It discredits ESPN and some of its most prominent, influential personalities.

Let's back up and review the timeline here.

June 2025 - Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia: "You want to play with the best — you don’t want to play with the Big Ten. … You ignore those calls."

July 2025 - Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko: "It’s a gauntlet going into the SEC season."

October 2025 - Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer: "This is our third game in a row in the conference against a ranked opponent. That’s life in the SEC."

October 2025 - Paul Finebaum: "I’d like to see Indiana go through the gauntlet that Alabama has gone through…"

November 2025 - Lane Kiffin: "Texas A&M being [No.] 3 — what more do you want them to do to be [No.] 1?"

December 2025 - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: "I actually think we deserve seven in," he said referring to the number of SEC teams that should be in the playoff. "I think the seven teams that are in the top-14, half of the top 14 teams are from the SEC. That's an indication that this league is different, the expectations are different, the competition is different, and the rewards should respect each of those elements."

December 2025 - Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea: "This should be about the 12 best teams in the country and a 10-2 team in the SEC … look, obviously we love our league. It just means more here and all that kind of stuff, but there’s a level of respect that needs to be held for the gauntlet we’ve been through and how we’ve met the match and done the things we need to do," Lea told OutKick. "I mean, it is just absurd the idea that we’re going to open the door to teams that play in conferences that aren’t the SEC that have the same record we have. I mean, it’s crazy."

December 2025 - Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian: "If you really look at the body of work, and you look at the Southeastern Conference of what we have to go through every week, you look at the non-conference schedule we played, to go to Ohio State in Week 1 and lose by seven when we outgained them by nearly 200 yards—we got a really good football team. It would be a disservice to our sport if this team is not a playoff team when we went and scheduled that non-conference game."

December 2025 - Alabama QB Ty Simpson: "In general, we think that... actually we know we have the best offense in the country."

You can't talk this much, then not back it up. Yet this is just a small sample of how the SEC views itself. And doesn't even touch on the vast majority of ESPN's helpful, supportive efforts to promote that messaging. The gauntlet Finebaum and DeBoer referred to included Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tennessee. All three lost their bowl games, and Missouri and Tennessee again, did not beat a P4 team with a winning record this season. Finebaum said he'd like to see Indiana go through what Alabama went through, then the Hoosiers beat the Tide 38-3 and allowed under 200 total yards.

Does any of this mean that the SEC won't have a much better record in the 2026-2027 postseason? Or that an SEC team won't win the National Championship next year? Of course not. The conference has big money programs with top-tier talent like Georgia and Texas. There's reason to expect improvement from LSU, and Oklahoma's defense may keep the Sooners in games. But instead of this year's performance creating some perspective and humility among the conference's coaches and commissioner, it's a near certainty that the nine-game schedule next season will make their complaining even worse.

Think Sankey will stop at seven teams? Why not nine? Or 12? Losing four games will become a monumental achievement in 2026. Nothing about this year's results will end the "gauntlet" nonsense. After all, they deserve more respect, because their teams are so vastly superior to others, hypothetically. On the field? Not so much anymore, but since when has that mattered?

None of their posturing though, changes the reality of what we just saw. The SEC, which spends more time telling us how good it believes it is than any other conference, by a wide, wide margin, was absolutely humiliated by other conferences. Oh, and the best part? ESPN's broadcast team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit never once mentioned it. That's the power of the reality distortion field the SEC enjoys.