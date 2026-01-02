Alabama Never Should Have Been In The Playoff; Rose Bowl Loss Hurts ESPN, SEC's Reputation

It's been brewing for a while, but the Indiana Hoosiers' absolute demolition of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl game on Thursday felt like a turning point.

Without question, this postseason period has been an abject disaster for the SEC. No conference talks as much as the SEC about its sense of self-importance. No other conference's coaches exert as much energy pounding the table for their teams to be viewed differently than other ones. No other conference chants its abbreviation at other fans. No other conference has so successfully influenced the most important entity in the sport, the College Football Playoff selection committee, by using the word "gauntlet" to describe playing mediocre 7-5 teams. No other conference has weaponized its television partnership, in this case with playoff broadcaster ESPN, to receive preferential treatment.

The bar for the SEC then, is significantly higher than it is for other conferences. "It just means more," after all. The 2025-2026 Alabama team is the perfect example of how outdated and ridiculous that is in the modern era.

SEC, ESPN Exposed by Alabama Humiliation

Alabama made the playoff because the Tide reached the SEC Championship Game and beat Georgia in the regular season. ESPN personalities spent an entire week yelling that nobody could be punished for losing in the SEC Championship Game. The committee listened, even though that argument makes no sense and unjustly elevates the SEC. That's it. That's the whole reason they made the playoff, a predetermined outcome based on inaccurate propaganda by biased media figures.

Had anyone involved taken the time to do roughly 14 seconds of research, they'd have learned that Alabama's win over Georgia was extremely fluky, part of a pattern of the Tide winning games they had no business winning. Analytics rating system SP+, ironically headquartered at ESPN, has a "postgame win expectancy" percentage that's updated weekly. Essentially, it measures, based on the efficiencies in the game, which team was more likely to win based on its success rate on offense, defense, and special teams.

Alabama had 19.4 percent win expectancy in its regular season matchup against Georgia. The Bulldogs dominated, averaging 6.7 yards per play to Alabama's 5.2. But Alabama won anyway, in part because of a fumble deep in Georgia territory that led to a field goal. It wasn't the last time the Tide would win a game they were unlikely to win.

Their win expectancy against Missouri was just 26.4 percent, then 44 percent against Auburn. They were unlucky to lose to Oklahoma, but the Tide could easily have been a three-or four-loss team in the regular season. Then they were obliterated by Georgia, indicating yet again that Alabama was far from playoff caliber. But because the committee members had already listened to the SEC propaganda and made up their minds, the Tide got in ahead of Notre Dame or BYU. BYU, of course, was punished for losing in its conference championship game to a playoff-caliber top-5 team because they do not have ESPN and Greg Sankey to create narratives for them.

This postseason period, and Bama's performance in Pasadena has confirmed the turning point every non-SEC fan had noticed in recent years: the conference no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt or the assumption of superiority. Yes, Nick Saban's Alabama teams were a dynasty in the 2010's. It's now 2026, and the 2011-2017 run is a long, long time ago.

Just this bowl season alone, Tennessee lost to Illinois. LSU lost to Houston. Missouri lost to Virginia. Vanderbilt lost to Iowa, after Diego Pavia said the Big Ten was weak compared to the week in, week out challenge of the SEC, and his head coach said SEC teams should make the playoff over teams from other conferences because the SEC is such a gauntlet. Missouri and Tennessee never beat a P4 team with a winning record, with the Volunteers ranked every regular season week anyway.

Texas A&M, which went 7-1 in the SEC, scored just three points at home against the lowly ACC-based Miami Hurricanes. While Texas at least beat Michigan after the Wolverines saw their program melt down in December, Alabama-Indiana provided the conference's biggest opportunity to regain some bragging rights.

Instead, the Hoosiers made Alabama look like a high school team.

Indiana Demolishes Alabama, Ty Simpson

Indiana had 407 yards on offense, with 6.2 yards per play. Alabama had 193 yards on 3.9 yards per play. The Hoosiers had 215 rushing yards and allowed just 23 on the ground. They had six tackles for loss and frequently blew the Tide's plays up at the line of scrimmage. This is after the selection committee referenced Alabama's improved rushing game, averaging 4.2 yards per carry against a bad Auburn team, as a reason to make the field.

The same broadcast team called the Rose Bowl game that called Indiana-Notre Dame in last year's playoff. In that game, Kirk Herbstreit went on a rant essentially demanding the committee include more SEC teams to increase the level of competition. In a game the Hoosiers lost by 10. While Herbstreit did say Bama's reputation took a hit and their performance was "embarrassing," there was no demand for the SEC to be treated like every other conference moving forward. Of course not, because that would hurt the ESPN partnership and bring an angry phone call from Sankey.

What makes this demolition even better is that it came just weeks after Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson said his team had the best offense in the country. Literally. "Yeah, we have a standard, right, as an offense," Simpson said after losing to Georgia. "In general, we think that... actually we know we have the best offense in the country. And then when we don't show it, right, like it is very frustrating."

Alabama over its last four games, collectively, averaged 4.0 yards per play. The most yards they gained in a single game over the final four was 280. If ESPN wasn't in the business of promoting the SEC and influencing the committee, it would mention this. It won't. If ESPN wasn't in the business of promoting the SEC and influencing the committee, it would call Sankey out for saying that his conference deserved to have seven, SEVEN! teams make the playoff, because the "standard" in the SEC is just higher than everywhere else, and the SEC should get more respect for it.

But the Rose Bowl humiliation seems to be the final blow to that ridiculous assertion. At least among fans willing to be intellectually honest. Alabama was only in the playoff in the first place because of posturing, lobbying, and marketing. That all came crashing down against the best team in the country. And with it, the SEC's ridiculous sense of superiority also came crashing down.

Yes, the SEC will continue to have very good teams, and will certainly win titles. But the automatic assumption that the conference patch, big fanbase and large home crowds make teams good and special is officially over. A&M had 105,000 people at Kyle Field and scored 3 points, deservedly losing to an ACC team that often can't cross the 75 percent attendance threshold. Crowd size doesn't matter. Having passionate fans doesn't matter. NFL draft picks and recruiting rankings don't matter. Nick Saban's Alabama teams of the 2010's don't matter. Laughable preseason polls creating "ranked games" and "ranked wins" between mediocre SEC teams don't matter. ESPN's self-interested lobbying doesn't matter.

The committee is already on shaky ground thanks to a series of completely illogical, inconsistent statements. If it keeps forcing undeserving SEC teams down our throats after that game? The other major conferences might band together to push back and prevent Greg Sankey from more absurdity.