SEC Brutally Roasted After Another Pathetic College Football Playoff Performance

The SEC won't make the national title game for the third straight season.

The SEC's last remaining hope for a team in the national title game was Ole Miss, but that dream came to an end Thursday night.

The Hurricanes beat the Rebels 31-27 in an instant classic in the semi-finals. It was an incredible game start to finish, and featured one of the most outrageous no-calls we've seen.

The refs swallowing their whistle aside, the bigger story is the SEC has now been blocked out of the title game for three straight seasons.

Isn't it supposed to be the country's premier college football conference? Interesting!

College football fans crush the SEC.

The last time the SEC appeared in the title game was for the 2022 season, when Georgia won the title over TCU. Since then, the conference has repeatedly failed to perform at an elite level in the postseason.

The Big Ten won the last two national titles – Michigan and Ohio State, respectively. The Big Ten is also guaranteed to get a team in the title game this year, with the remaining semi-final game being between Indiana and Oregon.

College football fans never miss a chance to fire some shots, and the SEC is currently getting cooked after getting blocked out for three straight seasons.

Embrace the hate, gentlemen. It keeps you warm at night. We've been told forever that the SEC was untouchable, and there was certainly a time when the conference ran college football.

That time ended years ago when NIL changed the sport forever. Now, with money flowing, the Big Ten is dominating and the SEC has fallen off in a huge way.

Imagine telling someone 15 years ago that the SEC would be iced out of the national title game for three straight seasons.

Nobody would have believed you, but that's exactly what happened. The conference was given five chances to get a team in the national title game this season.

All five and the rest of the conference will be watching Miami play the winner of Indiana/Oregon from home.

What do you think about the SEC's lack of title appearances in recent years? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.