Social Media Erupts As Refs Turn Blind Eye To Pass Interference In Miami-Ole Miss Thriller

What would YOU have done here?

Party like it's the 80s and 90s, baby – the Miami Hurricanes are BACK in the national title game! That's right. The Hurricanes may legitimately win a national championship before winning an ACC title, which, objectively, is hilarious.

But credit to The U, and to Carson Beck, and to Mario Cristobal. The 'Canes are all the way back, and they did it in thrilling fashion Thursday night, knocking off Ole Miss in another instant classic college football playoff game.

Now that all that warm and fuzzy stuff is outta the way, let's really get down to business. Did Ole Miss get screwed by the refs on the final play of the game? Was there pass interference on the mini-Hail Mary pass in the corner of the end zone?

Social media is BUZZING today:

I think I would've called it

First of all – Lane Kiffin retweeting Jon Root is hilarious. What a pairing. Didn't see that one coming.

So, here's what I think … I think it was pass interference. I do. Frankly, I think the defender held him earlier in the route, too. That one is more egregious.

But, I also don't know that you make THAT call in THAT spot. That would've been tough. Is there technically "pass interference" during most Hail Marys? Probably. Does that mean the refs should turn a blind eye when it happens? I don't know. They seem to, so I guess so.

I personally would've called PI here, especially in college football. If you're the ref, the college football rules sort of bail you out. If you call it, Ole Miss doesn't get the ball at the 1 for one final play. They would've gotten it at around the 25. Still would've been tough for them to score.

Imagine the outrage today if they HAD called it PI, and then the Rebs scored. We'd be doing this same story, but in Miami's favor. Frankly, I think if that scenario had played out, all hell would've broken loose. Coral Gables would've burned to the ground last night.

Another BS call against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl! That would've been the talking point today.

Instead, the 'Canes are off to the Natty. The Rebs are back in Oxford.

What a sport.