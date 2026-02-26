Seattle Seahawks Haven't Been Invited To White House Yet, But They're Inclined To Attend

INDIANAPOLIS – At a time in our nation's history in which White House visits by our sports teams have become a national topic of debate, we introduce the Seattle Seahawks to the conversation.

The Seahawks, winners of Super Bowl LX three weeks ago, have not yet received an invitation to a White House celebration of their NFL championship.

But before the hand-wringing begins, the invitation is expected to be extended, a source within the Trump administration told OutKick on Wednesday. The invitation is expected to go out by the middle of March and perhaps earlier.

And the Seahawks are inclined to accept, according to multiple NFL sources, assuming the timing doesn't interfere with significant dates such as the NFL draft or the start of training camp.

Seahawks Await Imminent Invitation

So, the sound you're hearing now is a lot of cheering from conservatives over on the right, and some hissing and gnashing of teeth from the liberal progressives over there on the left.

(It's as if we're at a State of the Union address).

"We haven’t got an invite yet," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told local reporters who regularly cover the Seahawks during a session at the scouting combine. "And then we’ll address it after that, after we get the invite.

"We’ll wait for the invite and then work through it from that point."

It is traditional for NFL teams to both receive and accept invitations to the White House to be acknowledged as champions. The Seahawks visited President Barack Obama in May 2014 when they won their previous Super Bowl.

Two Teams Didn't Visit Trump

The Philadelphia Eagles visited with President Donald Trump last April, although some star players opted not to attend.

Coach Nick Sirianni said he was "very excited" about going.

Interestingly, the Eagles were one of two NFL teams that did not visit Trump during his first term in office. They were invited after winning the Super Bowl in 2018, but when a significant number of players balked at making the trip, the White House rescinded the invitation.

The Kansas City Chiefs also did not visit after they won the Super Bowl in February 2020 because, by the time the trip was supposed to take place, the nation was in the throes of the disruptive COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chiefs did visit the White House in 2023 and 2024 when President Joe Biden was in residency at the People's House.

Chiefs Spent Lots Of Time At White House

Coach Andy Reid made the point following the 2023 visit that it wasn't about politics and joked that, for him, the food was a treat.

And most of the team's players attended in 2024, including Harrison Butker, who had severe disagreements with Biden.

That disagreement thing has become a story in itself.

Media is keeping score on what teams go and what teams decline invitations and pundits try to turn that into political talking points about how the country feels or whether the athletes attending or not are good or bad people.

So it now takes a certain strong foundation for a team of any sort – most recently the American Gold Medal winning hockey team – to make the traditional trip and rise above the noise.

At this very early stage, it seems the Seahawks have that strong foundation.